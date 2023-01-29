MARYVILLE, Mo. — Preschool registration for the 2023-2024 school year at the Maryville Early Childhood Center will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Feb. 6-10, at the Maryville Early Childhood Center, 418 E. Second St.
According to a news release, to be eligible to attend preschool during the 2023-2024 school year children must be at least 3 years of age before Aug. 1, 2023 and participate in a developmental screening on March 13, 2023. Students already enrolled in the MECC preschool program who are eligible for a second year of preschool will need to complete a form indicating that they plan to return in the fall (this form will be sent home with current students). Returning students will not need to be screened.