JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions last week, including a Savannah, Missouri, man.
Franklin Shane Terhune, of Savannah, Missouri, was appointed to the Missouri Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors and Professional Landscape Architects.
Terhune has owned and operated Terhune Surveying and Mapping since 2010. Prior to establishing his own land surveying firm, he worked as a Land Surveyor for Bartlett & West. Terhune also has served as the Andrew County Surveyor since 1996 and as Past President and Board Member of the Missouri Society of Professional Surveyors. Terhune is a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors and the Missouri Association of County Surveyors.