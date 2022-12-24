JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue recently announced the closing of the license office in Savannah, located at 420 Court St.
According to a news release, the last day of operations will be Friday, Dec. 30.
License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
Until a new contract has been awarded, the department encourages customers to visit nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:
A full list of license office locations and hours of operation may be found online at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator.
The following online services are also available:
