SAVANNAH, Mo. — Five months after the Savannah R-III Board of Education first heard public comment July 14 on a potential mascot change, the board has created and dispatched an ad hoc committee made up of community members to further explore the issue.
Created primarily to analyze different factors and outcomes involved with the potential changing of the district’s mascot and nickname, the Savages, the committee is made up of four members of each side of the issue that has been at the center of debate and controversy in the Andrew County town, drawing the attention of regional media outlets such as The Kansas City Star.
Leading the divided group is Randy Roth, an neutral chairperson with four children enrolled in district schools, who was appointed to head the committee after a months-long application process that started in October yielded the group, complete with nine voting members. Working alongside five non-voting participants and under the supervision of two Board of Education members — Dyann Duncan and Than Wagers — the committee has been directed to research three areas of focus before making a recommendation to the board.
The committee’s nine members — made up of Roth, Tiffany Crawford, Ross Svendsen, Tara Cox, Trey Drowns, Evan Couldry, Chaz Lyle, Brenda Lynn and Angela Trimmer — have split into groups to head investigations focusing on the cost of a potential mascot change, the origin of the district’s “Savages” moniker, and the precedent set by other districts in deciding whether to change mascots that use Native American imagery.
“Last night was just more readout of the research that each group has done,” Roth said, referring to the committee’s Dec. 17 meeting that served as a sort of show-and-tell for the latest findings in each section of research.
The R-III board specifically directed the committee to investigate what is known locally as the “Savannah farmer legend,” a rumor that has surfaced amid the mascot debate that suggests a farmer, whose last name was Savage, donated the land on which Savannah’s original schoolhouse was built. But after several weeks of research, the committee has been unable to find any record of a land transfer fitting the legend’s description, Roth said, with the origins of the district’s mascot still unclear.
“There seems to be a gap in information available,” Roth said. “There’s about a 10-year gap between 1926 and 1936, and the rise in popularity of school mascots kind of came from the 1920s on. So it would have been probably in that time period that they adopted the image and the name, but we’re not able to find record of that.”
The committee has effectively tabled the issue, while research into the potential cost of moving away from the district’s current nickname and logo is “just scratching the surface,” Roth said. The group of committee members responsible for performing a cost analysis has started taking an audit of every single uniform for the district’s sports and activities, ranging from football to band to debate and forensics.
Next, Roth said the group will focus on potential redecorating costs and “all the things that you’re not thinking of,” including the cost of rebranded stationary, while a third group continues its research into best mascot practices, specifically contacting schools that formerly used the Savages as their mascot. Board of Education President Stancy Bond said in July concerns over cost alone couldn’t stop the district from moving forward with a potential mascot change, even if the district doesn’t have the means to pay for it.
Now more than a month into the committee’s existence with three meetings under their belt, Roth and company are amid what amounts to a long-term research project, one the district hopes is finished by February, Savannah R-III Communications Coordinator Jess Gillett told The Forum. The timeline is in part due to an upcoming election that could reshape the board next April, when two of the board’s seven seats will be open for contention.
“It is something that we hope does not play into the election,” Gillett said. “We want somebody to get on the school board for reasons other than just (the mascot issue). We don’t want somebody to be a one-sided board member, and so, we would hope that members of our community could put that aside and look at the other work that the board does as well. But we are also hoping to have this kind of ironed out … before the April board election.”
Roth said it would be a challenge to complete the necessary research within the board’s desired timeline, but, he added, the committee ultimately exists at the board’s request, leaving any timetable in the hands of its seven elected members.
The committee’s meetings have so far played host to a markedly different tone than the district’s divisive public hearing on the matter in July, when 33 organizers, community members and parents spoke in front of a crowd of more than 200 people. In laying ground rules at the committee’s first meeting Nov. 12, Roth asked members to remain respectful, according to the meeting’s minutes.
In the two meetings since the committee first gathered, Roth said members of both camps have done so, though the committee has yet to discuss what stance it might take when completing its final task: providing a recommendation to the board on how to proceed, moving the district one step closer to resolving the issue that has divided the town of 5,000.
“Really, what it’ll come down to is: we’ll make a recommendation and the board will do as it sees fit,” Roth said. “It’s not our position to make the decision, it’s just our position to make a recommendation.”