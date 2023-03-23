3-21-23 Samson 1
Nicki Samson, former manager at NOCOMO Industries, Inc., walks out of the Nodaway County Courthouse after her initial appearance on Tuesday morning.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Former NOCOMO Industries manager Nicki Samson entered a packed courtroom Tuesday morning where she pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing - $25,000 or more, a class C felony.

The charges stem from a Maryville Police Department investigation into the alleged theft last year of $483,000 from NOCOMO retirement funds.

Nicki Samson’s case is called Tuesday morning by Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice at the Nodaway County Courthouse. In compliance with Missouri Court Operating Rule 16, The Forum was allowed a camera in the courtroom, but not allowed to photograph the defendant while in the court proceeding.
