Nicki Samson’s case is called Tuesday morning by Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice at the Nodaway County Courthouse. In compliance with Missouri Court Operating Rule 16, The Forum was allowed a camera in the courtroom, but not allowed to photograph the defendant while in the court proceeding.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two leaders at NOCOMO Industries, Inc., were arrested and charged with stealing $483,000 from the retirement fund at the shel…
In the spirit of complete transparency, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice told the defense and all in the courtroom that he has had two aunts and an uncle who had worked at NOCOMO prior to this issue.
Defense attorney Keith Drill, of Kansas City, said that for the purposes of Tuesday’s proceedings, he didn’t perceive any issues and thanked Rice for his candor.
Drill asked to continue the case later in the year, because the case is “complicated” and will require “substantial discovery” that they would like more time with. He also suggested moving it closer to — but not consolidating it with — another case involving former NOCOMO chief financial officer Margaret “Peggy” Helzer, who is charged with the same crimes stemming from the same incident. Helzer’s initial court appearance is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Nodaway County Courthouse. Helzer is being represented by attorney John Johnston of Kansas City.
Rice told Drill that he would still like to schedule a hearing even if it is waived at a later time. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Cloud said the state had no objection to setting a preliminary hearing for later this year.
Samson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Nodaway County Courthouse.