Nicki Samson, former manager at NOCOMO Industries, Inc., walks out of the Nodaway County Courthouse after her initial appearance in February. Samson was in court again Tuesday, June 20, for a preliminary hearing. The court found that the state met the burden to prove a crime was committed. The case is set to be heard on Monday, June 26.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A NOCOMO board member offered more new information during Tuesday’s court proceeding regarding the shifting of $483,000 from the company’s emergency funds into accounts inaccessible by the board.

In testimony during former general manager Nicki Samson’s preliminary hearing at the Nodaway County Courthouse on Tuesday, NOCOMO board secretary Debra Hull reiterated much of her previous testimony from last week’s hearing in the case against former CFO Margaret “Peggy” Helzer.

