MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Anna Miller and Jackson Ozanne during its first in-person meeting since November.
Miller and Ozanne each received a certificate and scholarship check for $100. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger scholarships from the club at the end of school year.
Miller is the daughter of Steve and Wendy Miller. Her siblings are Elle and Jonah Miller.
“Anna is devoted to her academics and makes the most of her time at school using free time for study and homework,” according to her nomination. “She is focused and determined with a clear plan for her future. Anna exemplifies the qualities of a ‘Student of the Month’ with her work ethic and kindness.
“I am impressed with Anna’s dedication to education. She is taking a heavy course load for her senior year. She is responsible, kind and incredibly mature. I respect her handling a situation that might lend itself to gossip or negativity in someone else’s hands. She remains positive and respectful. I highly recommend her for this honor.”
Miller has stayed busy during her high school career as a part of Spectrum, Illumination, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club and as baseball manager.
Within the community she has volunteered with the First United Methodist Church.
After graduation, Miller plans to attend Graceland University and major in psychology. She also plans to continue her dancing career on the Graceland dance team.
“You are able to accomplish anything as long as you try hard enough,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Ozanne is the son of Kevin and Nancy Ozanne. His siblings are Hope and Grace.
“Jackson works multiple jobs while maintaining a rigorous course load and playing varsity sports, playing in the band and doing Academic Team,” according to his nomination. “He is a master of time management. Jackson is polite, well read and aware of his surroundings and other people.
“Jackson is a kind person. With his athletic ability, Jackson could be somewhat aloof if he chose to be, but I have seen him initiate conversations with underclassmen in a sincerely friendly way. He works hard at his academics and is taking college and AP classes this year. Jackson pushes himself to make the most of his time at school. For all these reasons, Jackson is a natural leader who leads by example. His example is one of generosity, intelligence and kindness.”
Through high school, Ozanne has stayed busy in football, track, as two-time captain of the Academic Team, National Honor Society, robotics club and National History Day competition.
Within the community he has been a junior firefighter and is a member of the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
After graduation he plans to dual major in aerospace and mechanical engineering with a minor in math at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
“With enough hard work and determination you can accomplish anything,” is his personal philosophy on life.