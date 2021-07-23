MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club presented its second annual Jim Fall Memorial Scholarship to Kendrick Calfee, Northwest Missouri State University senior, on July 14 at the Maryville Community Center.
Calfee is the editor-in-chief of the Northwest Missourian, the university newspaper. He graduated from Maryville High School in 2018 and is completing a bachelor’s degree in mass media and multimedia journalism with a minor in broadcasting.
Along with Fall’s daughter Susie Fagan, and friend Lynn Felton, club members celebrated the memory of former club member Fall by recalling fond memories including how Fall ended up in the journalism field.
Fagan told the group about how her dad attempted to get into the University of Missouri veterinary program, but they had stopped accepting students from out of state.
Determined to be a Tiger, Fall asked which MU schools were accepting students from out of state. He was told the School of Journalism was still accepting students, and thus Fall entered the realm of journalism.
Fagan also presented Calfee with a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies from the family recipe.
The scholarship is intended to be presented to a high school student heading into college seeking a degree in journalism.
Fall’s children, Fagan, Tim Fall and Sarah Tempel, wanted to be sure the funds went to students interested in community journalism, because it was one of their father’s greatest passions.
However this year, no high school students applied for the scholarship, so the club decided to find a deserving Nodaway County student in the journalism field.
“Jim meant a lot to the community and the club and if you didn’t know him or haven’t researched him, he was a wonderful journalist,” said Megan Jennings, Rotary Club co-president. “... His camaraderie and his service, his wit and his kindness was a blessing to all of us that knew him in this Rotary Club as well.”