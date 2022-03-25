MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club honored Maryville High School seniors Lauren Cullin and Trevin Cunningham as March Students of the Month during its meeting March 16 at the Maryville Community Center.
They both received a scholarship for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
“Thank you for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world,” the certificate read.
The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Cullin is the daughter of Chad and Amanda Cullin. Her siblings are Alias and Aiden Cullin.
“Lauren is enrolled in challenging courses,” according to her nomination form. “Lauren works hard to understand her coursework, not just ‘get it done.’
“Lauren is involved in many activities from sports to music to NHS and performs well. Lauren is reliable to do what she needs to do without reminders.”
Cullin has stayed busy in school, taking part in Spectrum where she has been recognized as best soloist in Iowa, Missouri and Kansas competitions; in tennis as captain and a state medalist; in National Honor Society for two years; and as soccer captain.
Within the community she has volunteered to help at The Ministry Center, deliver Meals on Wheels and mentored youth soccer.
After graduation Cullin plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University for pre-veterinary education and continue to Iowa State University to receive a veterinary degree.
“Respect is returned with respect,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Cunningham
Cunningham is the son of Mike and Andrea Cunningham. His siblings are Alyssa and Alex.
“Trevin Cunningham is an excellent student and is taking several honor courses,” according to his nomination form. “Trevin is very helpful when someone needs help. He has a great attitude and doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Trevin Cunningham is the definition of MHS Student of the Month.
“Trevin is a hard-working, kind and respectful student. As a student assistant in the MHS Counseling Office, he willingly works on any task given to him, and completes it efficiently and accurately. He successfully balances his school work with his part time job and with his MHS activities. Trevin has a positive attitude in every situation.”
Cunningham has stayed busy in school as a member of Future Business Leaders of America, golf captain and co-captain and as a member of the men’s volleyball club.
Within the community he has volunteered for community service at the Mosaic Oncology Department and performed community cleanups.
After graduation, Cunningham plans to attend Northwest seeking a business-focused major.
“Be nice to people, you never know what they are going through,” is his personal philosophy on life.