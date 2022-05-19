MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School collected more shoes than ever before in its annual drive to help those less fortunate have something to put on their feet.
The Rotary District 6040 Shoe Caravan made its annual stop in town on Thursday, May 12 and picked up more than double the club’s usual donation with 165 pairs of shoes, nine pairs of socks, two sets of shoelaces and $75 cash for the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls drive.
In years past the two local groups have only collected shoes to give. This year Rotary Club members changed it up a bit and sold cinnamon rolls before and between services at the church. The club then purchased shoes with those funds from local businesses for the collection.
District 6040, which is composed of Rotary clubs in northern Missouri, has collected more than 355,885 pairs of shoes during the past 19 years. The shoes are shipped to nonprofit program Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, where they are sorted and sent to vulnerable children in countries like Kenya, Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.
Larry Lunsford, Rotary shoes chairman, said this year’s donations would be provided to children in the United States and Peru.
“We’ll eventually have a big 53-foot semi full of shoes and UPS will take them to Dallas, give them to Scott and his organization,” he said. “They have a big warehouse and they prepare them to then be shipped internationally to these orphan and vulnerable children who are going to be on the receiving end of these shoes.”
Lunsford traveled with Scott Collins, of Buckner Shoes; John Gill, of the Richmond, Missouri Rotary Club; and Cassy Venters, with the Kansas City Plaza Rotary Club. The group is making their way to every club in the entire district — more than 50 stops — collecting shoes this month to donate to the Buckner Shoes drive.
“We’ve been doing this for 21 years, which is kind of amazing, and we just keep at it,” Lunsford said. “…That’s a solid effort. We always also quantify it, we get Scott’s help with this, and you know that’s two or three orphanages that the Maryville club and St. Gregory’s School have helped. I hope you appreciate that. It’s nice when we can do things for others.”