MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Jag Galapin and Alonna Cross as December Students of the Month and Lucas Klotz as January Student of the Month during its meeting Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center. Leah Richardson was unavailable to attend the lunch and will be recognized in February.
The three each received a scholarship for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
“Thank you for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world,” the certificate read.
The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Cross
Cross is the daughter of Libby and Corey Cross. Makayla Cross is her sister.
“Alonna was a great student who always tried her best,” according to her nomination form. “She worked very hard for her grades. She is also a wonderful person. She is kind and helpful. Alonna always volunteered to help me any time I needed it. She always made sure to tell me ‘Have a nice day’ before she left the room. Alonna is involved in many MHS activities as well. She is a very well-rounded student.
“Alonna is a very dedicated student who quickly involved herself in all things MHS after transferring here as a sophomore. She has grown into a valued leader in many of her activities. She is one of the hardest workers I know, with the time and effort she dedicates to her classes. She’s also heavily involved in softball, Spectrum, FCCLA and National Honor Society. Alonna is always willing to volunteer to fulfill any role or task that is needed. I’m so thankful we have had the opportunity to have Alonna at MHS!”
Cross has stayed busy in school being captain of the softball team, president of FCCLA, vice president of Spectrum, vice president of National Honor Society, secretary of National Technical Honor Society, treasurer of Future Business Leaders of America, taking part in school musicals and Northwest District Honor Choir, Illumination, band, FFA and basketball.
Within the community, she has delivered Meals on Wheels, unloaded trucks at The Ministry Center and volunteered for Maryville Young Players, at trunk or treats, summer school, for dog training through Northwest Technical School, and at the Loess Hills Day Camp, softball camps and at the Pickering Horse Show.
After graduation, Cross plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and likely major in something related to business and finance.
“I would rather be hated for who I am, than be loved for who I am not,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Galapin
Galapin is the son of Julifer and Rosvic Galapin. His siblings are Vyron, Jewl and Vince Galapin.
“Jag has been a hard worker throughout high school,” according to his nomination form. “(He) represented MHS well this fall in cross country — as an athlete, but more importantly with good sportsmanship and outstanding effort. In addition to academics and athletics, he holds a part-time job and is in National Honor Society. Jag is kind and welcoming to all students.”
Galapin has been busy in high school as a member of International Club, track, cross country, National Honor Society and was in band for two years and SkillsUSA as a junior.
Within the community he has delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at afterschool STAT at the middle school. He has unloaded trucks at The Ministry Center and trained as a certified nursing assistant in a nursing home.
After graduation, Galapin plans to return to the Philippines and pass the entrance exam at Silliman University to study nursing for four years.
“Never give up. Try to learn from your mistakes,” is his personal philosophy on life.
Klotz
Klotz is the son of Kim and Steve Klotz. Vanessa Klotz is his sister.
“(Lucas) displays good citizenship, and has consistently maintained a high GPA,” according to his nomination form. “He chooses challenging coursework and performs well in those classes. Lucas is kind, respectful and responsible.”
Klotz has stayed busy in school as a member of the National Honor Society, Octagon Club, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club and as football manager/filmer for four years.
Within the community, he has delivered Meals on Wheels; volunteered at The Ministry Center and at summer school and for Student Council service projects.
After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Missouri and major in engineering.
“Don’t stress about things you cannot control. It is a waste of time,” is his personal philosophy on life.