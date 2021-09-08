PICKERING, Mo. — A Hopkins woman was injured in a rollover crash just outside of Pickering Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob Z. Morgan, 30, of Ravenwood, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on Katy Road just before 4 p.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve about four miles north of Pickering. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the west side of the roadway, back onto the road and then off the west side again, overturning and coming to rest on the passenger side.
Jaiden L. Hopkins, 19, of Hopkins — the sole passenger in the vehicle — was listed with moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. Morgan was not injured in the crash.
Both Morgan and Hopkins were wearing a seat belt.