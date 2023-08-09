ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Over the last several years, agencies and organizations across northwest Missouri have received funding for programs aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities.
With preliminary reports showing 52 fatalities within 14 of the northwest region’s 20 counties during 2022, the work is not over yet.
To assist agencies in the fight toward zero deaths in northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is once again offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources. Grant information, including eligibility information, is included below:
- Applications will be accepted through end of business Sept. 1, 2023.
- Grant requests may not exceed $5,000.
- Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments and more.
- Programs must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving. More information can be found at savemolives.com/mcrs/show-me-zero.
- Grant funds are through reimbursement only.
- For grants awarded, all reimbursement requests must be submitted no later than May 31, 2024.
For more information regarding grant applications, contact Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Co-Chair Joshua Stephens at 816-236-1489, or the local regional planning commission, as noted on the application.