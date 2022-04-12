MARYVILLE, Mo. — Debbie Roach, a current member of the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents, said in a statement released Monday that other members of the board had long pushed to oust President John Jasinski regardless of performance, and two former board chairs called for an explanation.
In a letter dated April 4 and released to The Forum on Monday, Roach said she was “done letting others speak for me or on my behalf.”
“I attended my first meeting in June of 2019 and it was apparent there was an underlying agenda at that time being set up by certain members of the Board,” she said in the letter. “After the second and third meetings, it became apparent what that agenda was and how it was going to be accomplished. I have spoken in favor of Dr. J many times and I think it will be detrimental to the University to see a change in leadership at this time. It is political or personal, in my opinion very much so.”
Roach echoed concerns about her fellow regents’ political motivations and qualifications that Jasinski had referred to in his own letter announcing the board had not offered him a contract for next year.
“I too would ask that you look at the structure of the Board,” Roach said. “What is the process for getting someone appointed to the Board? How much knowledge and experience do your board members have? How capable are they of making decisions in the best interests of the University?”
During a 35-minute public comment portion of a Board of Regents meeting held over Zoom on Tuesday, alumnus Ken Scribner, a member of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors, said he had discussed one of those personal concerns held by board Chair John Moore previously.
“You and I sat down at Boulders Inn and Suites over two years ago when I gave you the opportunity to explain to me personally your side of the challenges that I was aware of at that point in time between you and Dr. Jasinski,” Scribner said during the Zoom meeting. “At that point in time, you made it known to me that your challenges were related to the way a request for a statue of Mel Tjeerdsma in front of the Hughes building was rejected. You didn’t disagree with the rejection, you disagreed with the way it was rejected. And if that is one of the key drivers that have driven you to continue to pursue his removal from office after two-plus years, I challenge you to make sure you’re thinking about the students … we care for.”
The board had agreed prior to the public comment portion of the meeting not to respond to any questions or comments in order to maximize the number of questions and comments during the allotted time.
After the meeting, Moore told The Forum in an email he did not think Scribner’s account was an accurate characterization of the conversation or his mindset at the time.
“I did have a discussion with Ken Scribner, at his request,” Moore told The Forum. “I believe it was roughly four or five years ago. What I shared with Ken was immaterial to any decisions I made after joining the board.”
Moore was appointed to the board in 2018.
Tjeerdsma, the legendary football coach, was appointed to the board in August 2019, just after Roach, to fill the seat of outgoing chair Pat Harr. Tjeerdsma was out of town and unable to attend the board meeting, he told The Forum in an email late Tuesday.
During the meeting’s public comment period, Harr warned the board of the consequences of not being transparent about why it had opted to split with Jasinski.
“So my plea to the board would be to figure out some way to get everybody on the same page, because I think it could have longstanding issues with alumni donations … (and people) may not trust the board if things are done in a hidden fashion that people think will have an effect on the long-term survival of the university,” Harr said. “I think this course of action as it stands now has a lot of downsides to it, plus we lose a very popular, successful president in the process. So the optics, I think, are terrible, and I think the board needs to figure out a way to get rid of those optics to move forward.”
In a statement released to the Northwest Missourian student newspaper on Tuesday, Marilou Joyner, Harr’s successor as Board of Regents chair and also a member of the Northwest Foundation’s board, praised Jasinski’s leadership through bringing Northwest from “the brink of financial ruin” in 2009 to a thriving institution, including a commitment to equity and successful navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am disappointed and heartsick that the majority of the current BOR failed to support a new contract for Dr. Jasinski,” Joyner said. “More importantly members of the board stated that Dr. Jasinski’s performance is and has been more than acceptable and yet these same members failed to support an additional contract for him and failed to offer any appropriate and concrete reason as to why.”
In a closed session on April 7, the board voted on a five-year contract offer for Jasinski, addressing one of the criticism Jasinski had leveled in his announcement earlier this month. Regents Roach and Roxanna Swaney voted in favor of the extension. Stephen Coppinger, Jason Klindt, Moore and Tjeerdsma voted against.