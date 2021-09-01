MARYVILLE, Mo. — A resurfacing project on State Route 46, just west of Maryville, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2.
Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the project, which includes both directions of Route 46 from Icon Road to just east of the Nodaway River bridge near State Route 113.
Crews will begin milling roadway approaches Thursday, with pavement repairs and resurfacing scheduled to begin next week. All work is expected to be complete by late September. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.
Route 46 will remain open during the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction with flaggers and/or a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
MoDOT asks drivers to always buckle up, keep phones down, slow down and move over in work zones.