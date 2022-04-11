Restaurant Inspections: March 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”
Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.
--------
3-15-22
Applebee’s
2919 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at bar hand sink. Pressure regulator to dishwasher is leaking. Carpeting in dining area worn. Broken tile molding by walk-ins. A few dead bugs in restroom light covers. A few light covers hanging loose. HVAC grills dirty/stains above grill area.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark - Bakery Station
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Faucet dripping by dishwasher. Ceiling tiles missing above proofer and oven.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark - Campus Dining
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Pan of taco meat partly uncovered, COS. Tru balance vent hood several filters missing, allow exterior or hood to get dirty. Kitchen hand sink close to mop sink room – faucet dripping. Damaged missing tiles under soda rack by grill. Missing tile in doorway of dry storage. Floor dirty/stain in dry storeroom. Ceiling tiles stained in hallway by big freezer. Ceiling tile stained above silverware in the Mongolian Grill. Ceiling tile missing above doorway to dish return. Damaged tiles in dish room. Dirty, stained, rusted, HVAC vent in dish return. Light covers and surrounding ceiling dirty in kitchen grill area. Tile mopboard molding broken in several areas of the catering kitchen.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark – Chick-fil-A
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark – Einstein Brothers
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark - Horace Mann Elementary
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark – Mooyah Burger
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Ceiling above three-bay sink damaged from fryer baskets.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark - PoD Market
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark - Starbucks
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-17-22
Aramark – Zen Japanese
800 University Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Vent hood needs cleaned, grease dripping form light covers.
--------
3-7-22
Casey’s General Store No. 2469
1520 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Cold hold food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, COS. Equipment not maintaining food temperature. Backroom hand sink blocked/inaccessible.
Noncritical violations
Food items and boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. No paper towels at backroom hand sink. Bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner. Lids broken on pizza prep table. Vent hood dirty – starting to drip. One dumpster lid open. Broken ceiling tile above walk-in freezer door (backroom) and missing above water heater. Spillage on floor under shelving by backroom hand sink. Men’s room toilet is dirty.
--------
3-24-22
Casey’s General Store No. 2469 (follow-up)
1520 N. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Food items and boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. Bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner. Pizza prep table lids broken. All other items from previous inspection resolved.
--------
3-14-22
Clear Creek Catering
27433 245th St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-25-22
Domino Pizza
1006 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Mop board molding missing behind three-bay sink and by mop sink.
--------
3-30-22
El Nopal No. 5
2717 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Boxes of chicken and one of beef on floor of walk-in cooler. Water dripping from refrigeration unit of walk-in freezer onto boxes of chicken/freezing – ice buildup. Frost on many food items in walk-in freezer. Walk-in freezer door will not shut completely – possibly part of the frosting issue. Ice buildup on freezer floor. Cardboard on floor in dish room. Splatter on lights in kitchen.
--------
3-25-22
Heritage Smokehouse
216 Jackson St.
Graham, MO 64455
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No self-closer on restroom door.
--------
3-29-22
Highway 136 Roadhouse
602 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Bad door seal on upright freezer in kitchen. No mop board. Spillage and grease buildup on floor around fryers and prep counters. Upper portions of kitchen walls not sealed or painted. Unshielded lights in back kitchen area.
--------
3-29-22
Kiss My Grits Kafe
129 W. Main St.
Burlington Junction, MO 64428
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of ground beef and one of brisket on floor of walk-in freezer, COS. Wooden shelving not sealed or painted. Restroom door propped open.
--------
3-29-22
Planet Sub
217 W. Fourth St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Two unlabeled spray bottles, COS.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-28-22
Northwest Nutrition
108 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
None.
--------
3-2-22
Señor Burrito
108 S. Main St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
Grease spillage on shelf above cook stove dripping into product, COS. Dead cockroaches in small electrical panel room and under/behind cart across from True three-door refrigerator.
Noncritical violations
Middle and north door seals on True, three-door refrigerator are bad, torn. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Vent hood is dirty above cook stove. Ceiling tile hanging loose in women’s restroom. Mop board loose in dining area, missing behind three-bay sink. Ceiling dirty above True refrigerator and freezer and above icemaker. Air vents dirty in hallway by restrooms.
--------
3-28-22
Title Town Bar & Grill
130 N. Depot St.
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Wall behind ware washing area dirty. Area above shelf – paint is starting to peel. Unshielded light in storage garage.
--------
3-11-22
Tuck Point Bar & Grill
101 S. Main St.
Ravenwood, MO 64479
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
Box of containers stored on floor by ice machine. Box of chicken on floor in walk-in freezer. Bad door seal on walk-in freezer door. Vent hood needs cleaned.
--------
3-11-22
William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant
1 Fall Drive
Maryville, MO 64468
Critical violations
None.
Noncritical violations
No hand washing signage at hand sink by water heater. Hand sinks used for other purposes. Vent hood dirty. Scoop handle in Panko. HVAC vents and area above dirty by ware washing.