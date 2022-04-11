Restaurant Inspections: March 2022

Inspections are performed by the Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. COS means issue was “Corrected on Site.”

Food handlers training classes are offered at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Nodaway County Health Department or online.

--------

3-15-22

Applebee’s

2919 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at bar hand sink. Pressure regulator to dishwasher is leaking. Carpeting in dining area worn. Broken tile molding by walk-ins. A few dead bugs in restroom light covers. A few light covers hanging loose. HVAC grills dirty/stains above grill area.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark - Bakery Station

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Faucet dripping by dishwasher. Ceiling tiles missing above proofer and oven.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark - Campus Dining

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Pan of taco meat partly uncovered, COS. Tru balance vent hood several filters missing, allow exterior or hood to get dirty. Kitchen hand sink close to mop sink room – faucet dripping. Damaged missing tiles under soda rack by grill. Missing tile in doorway of dry storage. Floor dirty/stain in dry storeroom. Ceiling tiles stained in hallway by big freezer. Ceiling tile stained above silverware in the Mongolian Grill. Ceiling tile missing above doorway to dish return. Damaged tiles in dish room. Dirty, stained, rusted, HVAC vent in dish return. Light covers and surrounding ceiling dirty in kitchen grill area. Tile mopboard molding broken in several areas of the catering kitchen.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark – Chick-fil-A

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark – Einstein Brothers

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark - Horace Mann Elementary

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark – Mooyah Burger

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Ceiling above three-bay sink damaged from fryer baskets.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark - PoD Market

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark - Starbucks

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-17-22

Aramark – Zen Japanese

800 University Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Vent hood needs cleaned, grease dripping form light covers.

--------

3-7-22

Casey’s General Store No. 2469

1520 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Cold hold food not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, COS. Equipment not maintaining food temperature. Backroom hand sink blocked/inaccessible.

Noncritical violations

Food items and boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. No paper towels at backroom hand sink. Bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner. Lids broken on pizza prep table. Vent hood dirty – starting to drip. One dumpster lid open. Broken ceiling tile above walk-in freezer door (backroom) and missing above water heater. Spillage on floor under shelving by backroom hand sink. Men’s room toilet is dirty.

--------

3-24-22

Casey’s General Store No. 2469 (follow-up)

1520 N. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Food items and boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. Bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner. Pizza prep table lids broken. All other items from previous inspection resolved.

--------

3-14-22

Clear Creek Catering

27433 245th St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-25-22

Domino Pizza

1006 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Mop board molding missing behind three-bay sink and by mop sink.

--------

3-30-22

El Nopal No. 5

2717 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Boxes of chicken and one of beef on floor of walk-in cooler. Water dripping from refrigeration unit of walk-in freezer onto boxes of chicken/freezing – ice buildup. Frost on many food items in walk-in freezer. Walk-in freezer door will not shut completely – possibly part of the frosting issue. Ice buildup on freezer floor. Cardboard on floor in dish room. Splatter on lights in kitchen.

--------

3-25-22

Heritage Smokehouse

216 Jackson St.

Graham, MO 64455

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No self-closer on restroom door.

--------

3-29-22

Highway 136 Roadhouse

602 W. Main St.

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Bad door seal on upright freezer in kitchen. No mop board. Spillage and grease buildup on floor around fryers and prep counters. Upper portions of kitchen walls not sealed or painted. Unshielded lights in back kitchen area.

--------

3-29-22

Kiss My Grits Kafe

129 W. Main St.

Burlington Junction, MO 64428

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Box of ground beef and one of brisket on floor of walk-in freezer, COS. Wooden shelving not sealed or painted. Restroom door propped open.

--------

3-29-22

Planet Sub

217 W. Fourth St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Two unlabeled spray bottles, COS.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-28-22

Northwest Nutrition

108 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

None.

--------

3-2-22

Señor Burrito

108 S. Main St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

Grease spillage on shelf above cook stove dripping into product, COS. Dead cockroaches in small electrical panel room and under/behind cart across from True three-door refrigerator.

Noncritical violations

Middle and north door seals on True, three-door refrigerator are bad, torn. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Vent hood is dirty above cook stove. Ceiling tile hanging loose in women’s restroom. Mop board loose in dining area, missing behind three-bay sink. Ceiling dirty above True refrigerator and freezer and above icemaker. Air vents dirty in hallway by restrooms.

--------

3-28-22

Title Town Bar & Grill

130 N. Depot St.

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Wall behind ware washing area dirty. Area above shelf – paint is starting to peel. Unshielded light in storage garage.

--------

3-11-22

Tuck Point Bar & Grill

101 S. Main St.

Ravenwood, MO 64479

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

Box of containers stored on floor by ice machine. Box of chicken on floor in walk-in freezer. Bad door seal on walk-in freezer door. Vent hood needs cleaned.

--------

3-11-22

William Coy’s Farm-to-Table Restaurant

1 Fall Drive

Maryville, MO 64468

Critical violations

None.

Noncritical violations

No hand washing signage at hand sink by water heater. Hand sinks used for other purposes. Vent hood dirty. Scoop handle in Panko. HVAC vents and area above dirty by ware washing.

