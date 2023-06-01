MARYVILLE, Mo. — A full crowd gathered at American Legion Post 100 in Maryville on Monday to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States.

6-1-23 Memorial Day 8.jpg
Buy Now

 

Maryville High School student Monica Conover sings each service branch’s song and the U.S. Merchant Marine during a Memorial Day ceremony at American Legion Post 100 on Monday as veterans from each branch stand to be recognized.

 

Capt. William Lewis, the commander of the First Battalion, 129th Field Artillery of the Missouri Army National Guard, gave this year’s keynote address at the Memorial Day ceremony.

6-1-23 Memorial Day 12.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Westfall plays “Taps” during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100 in Maryville.
0
0
0
0
0