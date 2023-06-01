This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Capt. Lewis spoke about the importance of remembering those who have given their lives in service to the nation as people with a multitude of viewpoints, but who all believed in a shared principle of freedom that made them decide making the ultimate sacrifice was worth upholding that principle.
Each Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremony at American Legion Post 100 includes the display of the POW-MIA table — an empty chair before a place setting with a lemon and salt on a table with an upturned glass, a candle, a red rose and a U.S. flag, representing the absence of service personnel captured or unaccounted for.
Maryville High School student Monica Conover sings each service branch’s song and the U.S. Merchant Marine during a Memorial Day ceremony at American Legion Post 100 on Monday as veterans from each branch stand to be recognized.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A full crowd gathered at American Legion Post 100 in Maryville on Monday to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States.
Capt. William Lewis, the commander of the First Battalion, 129th Field Artillery of the Missouri Army National Guard, gave this year’s keynote address at the Memorial Day ceremony.
Lewis spoke about the roots of Memorial Day, beginning as Decoration Day after the Civil War to honor soldiers from both sides of the conflict.
“If you look in our world today, our nation’s still very divided — I don’t think that surprises anyone here,” he said. “Many people still harbor ill feelings toward servicemembers who fought in certain wars in our nation’s past, and some don’t agree with the wars our nation has been involved in. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, our country is founded on that.
“But on Memorial Day, we are called to remember not what they fought for, but that they fought. Every resident of every military cemetery across our nation at one point or another stood up and said they would serve. They believed in a cause, a principle, something that made them say ‘it is worth my life for this cause to prevail.’ They all stood for something and paid for that with their lives.”
Lewis said that remembering the men and women who decided those principles were worth dying for is what Memorial Day is about — with an emphasis on remembering them as three-dimensional people, who, while they undoubtedly had a wide range of personal beliefs and values, all shared a belief in something so strongly that all of those people of different backgrounds decided those wide ranges of personal beliefs were worth dying for.
“Remember that they were people, people who had families, viewpoints and dreams,” he said. “They stood up and were willing to put all that aside for a cause that they believe in. And not only that, but they were never able to return home to enjoy what they had fought and died for.
“That level of sacrifice is deserving of much more than any of us here today can give them.”