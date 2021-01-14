SKIDMORE, Mo. — For weeks Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s friends and family have pushed for her to be remembered as more than just what murderer Lisa Montgomery did to her.
During the past few months as news has been released leading up to Montgomery’s execution, a lot of focus has been on claims regarding Montgomery’s mental state and her attorney’s fighting to change her sentence at the last minute.
All the while, Stinnett’s family and friends in Skidmore hoped to find some amount of closure after the 16-year-old tragedy.
Even though Montgomery’s execution had been postponed, around 30 people gathered Dec. 8, to hold a candlelight vigil — very similar to one held 15 years earlier — to show their support for the family and remember their friend.
Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, and her lawyers spoke out about the injustice of it.
But back in Skidmore, one of Stinnett’s friends said she just hopes it’s over now.
“I think the only thing I can say now is that I hope this horrific ordeal is over and memories can now be the focus for her family and not have constant reminders of the perp that took such a beautiful person from this Earth,” said Meagan Morrow, childhood friend of Stinnett.
Using #justiceforbobbiejo, community members and friends have shared photos and memories of Stinnett. Many of can be seen along with this story, a small tribute to the life of a woman beloved by her family, friends and community.