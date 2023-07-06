MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center - Maryville will be closed to in-person services temporarily since the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments contract for running the WIOA Adult and Dislocated Services ended June 30.
According to a regional council social media post, the new contract effective July 1 will be held by the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.
The alliance is in the process of hiring staff to oversee the job center and the WIOA programs.
As soon as staff is hired and trained, the center in Maryville will reopen for job search and unemployment assistance, noted the post.
In the meantime, for those services contact the St. Joseph job Center at 816-387-2380, or visit them at 2202 Frederick Ave., in St. Joseph.
For updates about when in-person services will resume, follow the alliance and Missouri Job Center - Maryville on social media.