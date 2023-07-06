Missouri Job Center logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center - Maryville will be closed to in-person services temporarily since the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments contract for running the WIOA Adult and Dislocated Services ended June 30.

According to a regional council social media post, the new contract effective July 1 will be held by the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.

