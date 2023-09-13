MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments announced Thursday, Aug. 31, that it has hired two new staff members.
According to a council email, the organization hired Joy Huddleston as its new ACP coordinator to assist with efforts concerning the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. Huddleston joined the council in August. Her duties include planning and overseeing events funded by the FCC to spread awareness about ACP and to help eligible households enroll in the program. Huddleston graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in applied advertising and a master’s degree in creative writing.