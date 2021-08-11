MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments recently announced the addition of a new staff member. Annie Arvidson joined the Regional Council in July of 2021 as an administrative assistant and grant administrator.
“We are excited to have Annie on our team,” according to an email from the organization.
According to an email from the organization, Arvidson has an associate’s degree from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, where she served as a senator in student government and as an administrative assistant for the Women’s Ministry.
After graduation, she volunteered as a full-time missionary in middle and high schools before moving to Missouri in fall of 2019.
Her duties include general office support and assistance with the financial and regulatory tasks involved in administering grants.