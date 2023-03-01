Lance Tatum

Lance Tatum, the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, has been named as the 11th president of Northwest Missouri State University.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Lance Tatum, the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, will become the next president of Northwest Missouri State University.

Tatum, joined by his wife, Jill, will begin his tenure at Northwest on June 1, according to a news release from the university. He and the university’s Board of Regents agreed to an initial three-year contract.

