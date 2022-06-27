MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents last week took its first steps toward hiring the institution’s next full-time president, approving a search process and sketching out a rough timeline.
During the board’s regular meeting held on June 16, Chair John Moore outlined the process, which is already underway through a request for proposal issued to attract potential search firms. Moore said the board expects to select a search firm by mid-July.
In the meantime, the board voted to form a search committee to help it narrow down candidates to replace John Jasinski, whose contract expires at the end of this month. The search committee will make a recommendation at the end of the search process to the full Board of Regents.
The search committee will consist of four regents — Moore, Roxanna Swaney, Jason Klindt and Mel Tjeerdsma — along with representatives from Faculty Senate, Staff Council, Student Senate, the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors, the Northwest Alumni Association and the city of Maryville. Additionally, Moore said, members of the Northwest Leadership Team will be involved in the process, although they will not have a representative on the search committee.
Once formed, the search committee will develop a list of qualifications for the university’s next president during a period that will include gathering public input. Moore proposed having a final list of qualifications ready for approval when the board convenes for its September session.
In a news release, the university said additional information will be posted to the Northwest website to help keep stakeholders informed of the process and the search timeline.
“We want there to be a process whereby anybody who has an interest has the ability to suggest what should be included in the qualifications — whether that person works for the university, attends the university as a student, or just has other interests in the university,” Moore said.
Beginning July 1, Clarence Green will serve as interim president until a full-time president is hired.
Other Northwest notes
- The board also approved the university’s 2022-2023 budget at last week’s meeting, totaling nearly $130 million.
- The board approved the appointments of 232 full-time faculty for the 2022-2023 academic year.
- Moore and Swaney were reelected by fellow regents as chair and vice chair, respectively.
- The regents appointed Diane Hargrave, executive secretary in the Office of the Provost, as board secretary and reappointed Stacy Carrick as board treasurer. On behalf of the board, Regent Deborah Roach also expressed appreciation for Melissa Evans, who recently resigned from her role as executive assistant to the president and had served as board secretary since 2018, for her years of service to Northwest and the Board of Regents.