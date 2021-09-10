SAVANNAH, Mo. — A Ravenwood woman was injured in a collision with a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Leslie D. Wilmes, 36, of Ravenwood, was driving a 2018 Ford SUV north on U.S. Highway 71. Around 3:15 p.m., Wilmes reportedly attempted to avoid a semitrailer that was stopped in traffic while waiting for a school bus about six miles north of Savannah, but collided with the trailer. The tractor-trailer was driven by Triston M. McKay, 22, of New Market, Iowa.
Wilmes suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. McKay was not injured. Both were listed as wearing a seat belt.
Wilmes’ vehicle was totaled; McKay’s sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.