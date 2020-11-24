MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Ravenwood teen was seriously injured in a collision over the weekend near Maryville.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old male from Ravenwood was headed south on State Route 148 just after 11 p.m. on Saturday about 5 miles north of Maryville when his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Ford F-350 driven by Debra K. Reid, 63, of Bedford, Iowa, head-on.
The 16-year-old was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. Reid was listed with minor injuries and sought her own medical treatment, according to the report.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.