RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks has awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program, including $1,000 to the Ravenwood Playground Committee.
Other organizations receiving funds include The Newtown Saddle Club - $1,000; Lucerne Stock Show - $1,000; and the Garden Grove Public Library - $750.
According to a news release, the Ravenwood Playground Committee plans to use its funds to update the city park with upgraded swings and to add new equipment and safety features.
Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through May 1, 2022. To apply visit www.grm.net/about-us/grants.