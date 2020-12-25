HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved entering into a three-school football co-op with Platte Valley co-op schools South Nodaway and Jefferson C-123, during a meeting last week.
Along with the two other boards, the decision was unanimous to include the Mustangs in the 2021-2022 Platte Valley football season.
North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum on Dec. 17, that after a survey of students by athletic director Cody Jenkins, only seven high school and seven junior high students were certain they wanted to play football.
“It is a little sad when you get to the point where you feel like you can’t field your own teams,” Turpin said.
With a 7-0 vote, the board approved the football co-op with Platte Valley on Wednesday night.
“I think they were excited to hear that Platte Valley wants us and needs us as much as we may need them,” Turpin said of the board members. “I think that’s a good sign to a good cooperative effort and agreement.”
Turpin said that South Nodaway and Jefferson are open and willing to possibly playing a couple of games in Hopkins next year. In the previous co-op agreement with West Nodaway, the Mustangs also only hosted a couple of games per season.
For more on the co-op, see the full story here.
Winter break maintenance
There are 14 items on the North Nodaway winter break work list, and Maintenance Supervisor Heaven Jackson is ready to tackle them.
Some of the larger projects include building a lean-to shed on the west side of the building that will not only work to store items, but also divert water from the door to the sub-basement, her office and work space, otherwise known as “The Dungeon.”
Jackson said the water comes down as a river when it rains. The main issue is the concrete at the door is angled down and no amount of sealing will keep out the water.
“So all the water runs right down there and right on down in here,” Turpin said pointing to the floor of the sub-basement.
Jackson noted there is no drain in the basement, which is actually an entire level below the basement level of the school where classes are held and the superintendent’s office is located.
It has been a bit of a chore keeping the area dry, and with winter here, the thought of melting snow has pushed the project to the front of the list.
Turpin told the board that the lean-to will connect to all the downspouts on that side of the building and lead to a drain tile leading to the street. Turpin estimated the cost for materials at $1,200 to $1,500 and the trenching work between $3,200 and $3,500.
Some of the other projects include removing old fire escape stairs on the west side of the gym, cleaning out the old school house in Pickering, and organizing her office, the old weight room and all closets.
Other news
- Board members approved the 2019-2020 audit and financial report from Conrad & Higgins LLC, of Chillicothe, Missouri. Turpin noted that the district is in good shape, however, the findings included notes on the district’s inability to segregate duties when it comes to finances. “But because of our size that is typically something our school encounters,” he said. Turpin also noted that the district did deficit spend by about $433,000, but it was the planned purchase two buses and the withheld funds from the state due to COVID-19 that brought it about.
- The board discussed its 2021-2022 school calendar. The state only requires 1,044 hours plus an 36 additional hours for snow days or a capped 60 hours on top of it. Turpin said North Nodaway is currently scheduled for 1,139 hours scheduled, which is already more than required. He told The Forum last week that the district has 170 student days with six built in snow days on top of that. The board agreed they still wanted the students to attend the additional five days. “We’re going approximately five days longer than we really have to by law,” he said.
- Looking at the calendar and upcoming salary planning, Turpin said he’s going to focus on non-certified staff to increase the base pay in each of those positions, which would filter down to all the positions. In doing so, he asked the board if he could reduce the number of teacher contract days from 182 to 180, which doesn’t decrease their pay, only their scheduled work days. Turpin said certified staff schedules are in the median range for school districts in the area and the same size.
- Board members approved a resolution regarding COVID-19 leave. The resolution provides the same leave as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which, at the time, was to lapse on Dec. 31. The board approved continuing the leave policy until the end of the school year in June.
- Board members approved the Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance renewal and $2 million umbrella coverage.
- The board approved Karissa Oberhauser as the recipient of the Missouri School Board Association Scholarship.
Personnel
- Robin Teuscher, substitute teacher, effective immediately