MARYVILLE, Mo. — During a special meeting at A&G Restaurant on July 1, the North Nodaway Board of Education authorized and directed the issuance and delivery of Series 2022 general obligation bonds from L.J. Hart and Company in the amount of $2,650,000.
This allows for a no-tax-increase bond levy, which voters passed during the April election.
The district will collect an annual tax to pay the principal and interest on the bonds as they become due.
These bonds will be used to fund site development, construction, equipment and furnishings for a preschool addition to the district’s elementary school as well as a new metal bus barn. Remaining funds will be used to pay for the construction, equipment and furnishing of a high school addition and to complete other interior renovations to district facilities, according to the bond resolution.
Additionally, this authorization allows the district to participate in a direct deposit program, which is administered by the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri, to support the payment of the bonds and to set the time when the resolution will become effective.
Budget
The board approved the transfer of $54,025 from general fund 1 to teacher fund 2 because the board must do so to zero out the teacher’s fund each year.
The North Nodaway Board of Education amended the district’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget to reflect the actual revenues and expenditures of the district.
The board adopted its preliminary 2022-2023 fiscal year budget as presented.
Other news
The board approved an asphalt bid for the back lot at the middle/high school from Asphalt Renovations in St. Joseph for the amount of $17,950. Asphalt Renovations will re-grade the area that will be paved and install a surface mix with a bigger aggregate for better durability.
The Missouri Baseline Grant Fund was approved by the board.