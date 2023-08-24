MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved the district budget and tax rate at its regular meeting last week.
With the president and vice president not in attendance, the board elected temporary president JR Kurz to run the meeting.
Board members approved a tax rate of $5.0352 per $100 assessed valuation.
According to information provided by the district, $4.1253 will go into the district’s incidental fund; $0.7900 will be put toward debt services and $0.1199 will be put into the capital projects fund.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told the board that the district’s finances are sitting right around where they were just before the 2022-2023 school year.
According to the district budget also approved at last week’s meeting, the district’s assessed valuation is $229,712,888. Last year’s valuation was $221,300,597.
Because of Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, which limits tax increases without voter approval, school districts are not allowed to generate more tax revenue than the year before, after cost-of-living adjustments, without an increase in property values. The state auditor’s office computes each district’s tax levy ceiling — the highest the rate can be set without crossing the Hancock line — that is based on the district’s assessed property valuations and inflation.
“We grew about 3.8 percent, so our levy was based on that,” he said. “... That will serve the needs for what we were looking at for our budget. … (It) will provide us with all the funds we need for our operation of the program this year.”
The budget’s total revenues are estimated at $23,140,787.84. Total expenses are budgeted at $22,992,135.15, thus putting the district in the black by about $148,653.
Bond in April
After a year of research and working with design firm Incite Design of Kansas City, the district is close to asking the public for a no-tax-increase bond.
“We think we’ve got a pretty good plan for our facilities,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot told board members that he has three separate requests for proposals for three different needs in Phase I of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The three RFPs seek a construction management company, an energy savings company and a sports turf provider.
“This would help kind of put those things in motion,” he said.
Lightfoot said the turf provider will be handled with a letter of intent.
“Whoever we do select on that, that will be contingent on if we went ahead and (had) a successful bond passage,” he said.
The board plans to hold a work session after its Sept. 20 meeting to discuss the long-range plan and proposals the district may receive within the month.
Lightfoot said he brought the project before the staff at an all-staff meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, about the scope of the project.
“It’s exciting,” board member Traci Westfall said. “I think they’re all excited.”
Other news
- The board approved changing the accompanist position from extra duty to an additional assigned duty pay position. Lightfoot told Kurz that as an extra duty position the pay came in at $14 per hour, which made it difficult to hire someone. He said it needed to be closer to $18-$20 per hour.
- Lightfoot told board members that the district was able to secure a purchase yield of 5.14 percent on its initial $10 million bond investment. The district received a return of $114,940. That investment matured on Aug. 14. He said the district purchased another 90-day note for $5 million on Tuesday, when it locked in 5.5 percent, “another good deal for us on that.”
- Board members also approved hiring one full-time employee on the district tech team to help with the rollout of the new student information system. According to Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz’s report, staff continues to work through the challenges of launching of a new student information system. “This has proven to be more difficult than we had anticipated and are working diligently to resolve our rollout issues in the new system.”
- The board approved its 2023-2024 school resource officer agreement with the city of Maryville. Board member Isaiah Korthanke asked to discuss it as it was in the consent agenda. He said the agreement was a bit old, originally drafted and agreed upon in July 2013, but that he was “OK with it this year.” The district pays 75 percent of salary for an SRO, the duties of which are currently being performed by Maryville Police officer Ian Myers. The city of Maryville pays 25 percent of the salary. Korthanke suggested perhaps the district look at hiring its own full-time employee as an SRO. This would mean the Maryville Police Department wouldn’t call out the SRO in an emergency, like they can now. High School Principal Thom Alvarez said it has happened, but very infrequently. He suggested the district look at it in the future.
- The board intends to hold a work session after its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to review its self-assessment.
Personnel
Resignations
- Courtney Kennedy, 2023-24 assistant girls soccer coach at the high school and assistant boys soccer coach at the high school, effective Aug. 11, 2023
- Holly Karr, paraprofessional at the elementary school, effective July 21, 2023
- Jacob Katsion, paraprofessional at the elementary school, effective Aug. 14, 2023
- Sandra Atkins, evening custodian at the high school, effective July 11, 2023
Reassignment
- Marcus Grudzinski, middle school track assistant reassigned to 2023-2024 track assistant at the high school
Recommendations for employment
- Larry Mannasmith, 2023-24 accompanist at the high school
- Tatum Akins, 2023-24 paraprofessional at the elementary school
- Meghan Dahlhauser, 2023-24 paraprofessional (credit recovery) at the high school
- Justin Staples, 2023-24 boys soccer assistant coach at the high school
- Jilliane Spiegel, youth development worker, effective Aug. 21, 2023
- Allyson Logston, youth development worker, effective Aug. 21, 2023
Extra Duty Assignments
- Gage Ziet-Thornton, 2023-24 speech and debate head coach at high school
- Joeigh Eaton, 2023-24 track assistant at the middle school
- Meghan Hersh, 2023-24 yearbook adviser at the high school
- Rachel Bozarth, 2023-24 academic team head coach at high school
- The 2023-24 mentors were approved.
- The 2022-23 youth development workers were renewed for the 2023-24 school year.