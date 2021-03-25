Jill Baker
Spouse: Matt Baker
Children, age, school: Our children are Patrick, age 21, who graduated from MHS in 2018 and is a junior at University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Avery, age 17, who is a junior at MHS; Ryan, age 6, who is in first grade at Horace Mann.
Current Job: I am a senior instructor in the School of Education at Northwest Missouri State University.
Degrees: B.S.Ed. in Elementary and K-12 Special Education and MS.Ed. in PK-8 Educational Administration
Other relatable boards or positions: Current board member of Maryville Young Players and Mosaic Maryville Hospice and Home Health Board of Trustees.
Q: Why are you running for the Maryville Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities?
A: My decision to become a candidate for the Maryville School Board is one that I have considered for approximately five years. Given my experience in education, both as a classroom teacher and administrator as well as an educational consultant, I felt I had a unique skill set to bring to the Board. As someone who has spent my career in education I am keenly aware of the challenges that school boards face when balancing the needs of students, faculty, staff and the community. I am running for the Board so that I can continue to support the Maryville School District’s mission to develop our learners to be positive members of our community. I believe that our current board members have done an excellent job of making decisions that are mission-focused and I look forward to continuing that work so that every child in our district has the opportunity to learn in the best possible environment and to become the best versions of themselves.
Q: Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
A: I think that if any person is running for school board with a particular agenda item that they want to bring to the table they’re probably not the right person for the board! The issue that is most important to me is that the Maryville School District continue to provide an exemplary educational experience for all students and that students, faculty, staff, administrators and community stakeholders feel proud of the schools in our community. I would love to see Maryville be the model for school districts of our size in Missouri and anything I can do to support that success serves as a key motivator for me.
Q: What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
A: I believe that my experience as a lifelong educator as well as the daughter of two lifelong educators has prepared me well for my membership on the Board. I believe I have the depth of understanding of the role of members of boards as well as the relationships that boards have with stakeholders. I have had the opportunity to work with school districts in every corner of Missouri and have had experiences with very successful boards and boards that really struggled to come together as a team for the benefit of their learners. However, my experience does not make me myopic. I am always eager to see both sides of an issue and try to use the information I am presented to make sound decisions. My experience allows me to have a learning curve that is less steep than those who may not have had experience with PK-12-specific best practices, organizational and financial structures, and laws. As I would with any new endeavor, I would want to take advantage of every opportunity to participate in trainings, conversations, and events that would allow me to deepen my knowledge of the ways to be an exemplary board member.
Q: What do you see as the major issue(s) facing the Maryville R-II school district?
A: I don’t believe that there is any one ‘major issue’ facing the district. I believe that most districts struggle to balance competing priorities and many times those priorities are created by a financial urgency within the district. It has been impressive to watch the current board members and administrators make excellent financial decisions that have led to the Maryville School District not having that financial urgency and fear and allows the district to continue to focus on prioritizing learning and leading needs. As always, pressure from the legislature in the form of voucher and charter school bills, competing needs of stakeholders, state testing requirements and returning to more typical learning styles post-COVID will be issues that the district continues to face.
Q: How do you think the Maryville Board of Education/District Administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: I mentioned to someone recently that I felt that the district had done “yeoman’s work” during the COVID pandemic. As an educator myself who is actively teaching college students daily, I know how challenging it has been to keep students engaged and to provide needed resources to teachers. I truly believe that the educators and leaders in the district did everything they could do to utilize data to drive decision-making and to try to keep students in school as much as was possible and safe. I believe that this has been the single most challenging thing I have faced as an educator and I am grateful to the teachers who have provided exemplary educational experiences to our students in unprecedented times and to the students who have adapted and overcome the losses of so many important events.
JR Kurz
Spouse: Sarah Kurz
Children, age, school: (4 daughters) Kennedy (15) MHS, and Payton (13) Reagan (10) Carsyn (5) all at St. Gregory’s
Current Job: Financial Advisor with Edward Jones
Degrees: B.S. in Finance and minor in Economics from Northwest Missouri State University
Other relatable boards or positions: St. Gregory’s School Advisory (president), Spoofhound Athletic Booster member, Rotary member, Chamber of Commerce member (former board member), Maryville Industrial Development Corporation member, Mosaic local advisory board member, volunteer coach for variety of youth sports
Q: Why are you running for the Maryville Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities?
A: The Maryville community has been great to our family and our business and I feel local business owners have a responsibility of giving back of our time, talents and treasures to the community. I believe we are all called in a variety of ways to serve others and this is one way I feel I can help serve our community.
Q: Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
A: I do not have an ‘agenda’ or ‘issue’ other than helping our schools return to normalcy following the current pandemic.
Q: What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
A: I’ve been a business owner in the community for the past 13 years and served many roles on a variety of boards including the current president of St. Gregory’s advisory (school) board. All of these opportunities have given me valuable experience in working with others towards a common goal. As a financial advisor, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to work with and come to know a variety of individuals with a variety of backgrounds and experiences. I’ve also enjoyed working with many of the youth in the community through several volunteer coaching positions. I also look forward to learning more as I do not have a degree or experience in education, however I have been around education my entire life. My wife, Sarah, has a degree in education and is a former teacher and my family and my wife’s family are full of current and former teachers, administrators and superintendents.
Q: What do you see as the major issue(s) facing the Maryville R-II school district?
A: Our major challenge involves our most important asset, the people in our district. It is important to continue to attract and retain quality administrators, teachers, employees, coaches etc. and provide them the support needed to excel.
Q: How do you think the Maryville Board of Education/District Administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: I believe our school district handled a very difficult situation that had never been experienced, very well but look forward to moving back to a sense of ‘normalcy’ going forward.
Monica McCollough
Spouse: Chad McCollough
Children, age, school: Augustus, 14 MMS; William, 12 MMS; Tucker 11, MMS
Current Job: Owner, Therapeutic Massage of Maryville LLC
Degrees: LMT; B.S. Horticulture; M.S. Higher Education Leadership
Other relatable boards or positions: Currently serving on the State of Missouri Board of Therapeutic Massage, Leadership Northwest Missouri graduating class 2018, American Soybean Association DuPont Young Leaders graduating class 2017, various community volunteer and service projects.
Q: Why are you running for the Maryville Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities?
A: It is a personal goal of mine to stay active in our community and I am passionate about the mission, vision and values of the Maryville R-II school district. I have experienced firsthand the benefits our district provides. My children have thrived at Maryville R-II since their early days at EFES. If elected, my priorities will be to provide collaborative leadership and service to all students, staff and community stakeholders.
Q: Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
A: As a small business owner and active community member, I am motivated to provide a unique perspective to our district board. I represent the environment and the workforce that we are preparing our students to engage in after their time in the academic environment. Positive relationships between community leaders and academic members adds strength to the overall governance of the organization and better serves our community.
Q: What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?
A: I am currently serving on a state level board and that experience has broadened my knowledge and appreciation for the dedication it takes to fulfill this service. In addition, during my time at Northwest, I earned an advanced degree focusing on leadership and organizational effectiveness. I worked in communications at the University Police Department for 12 years under great leaders and mentors. All of these experiences have allowed me to engage in service and leadership activities at national, state and local levels, start my own business and continue to advance in that career as well.
Q: What do you see as the major issue(s) facing the Maryville R-II school district?
A: While this past year has highlighted many challenges, I feel it is important to address some of the basic needs of our student population that are the foundational building blocks to their success. We still have many students that qualify for free and reduced lunch which indicates an important opportunity to address the basics like, food, shelter, and proper support to their overall health and wellbeing. However, I’m an optimist through and through. I know that as a district we will continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment with care and compassion. We will continue to thrive as we work our way through the pandemic, we will strive to provide an authentically diverse environment for our students, we will find new and better ways to utilize technology and prepare our students for the future, we will adapt and grow.
Q: How do you think the Maryville Board of Education/District Administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Considering that many students around the nation have yet to, or are just now returning to in person instruction, I would say that the district and its leaders made the best decisions at that time, given the challenging circumstances. As a parent, I’m thankful that we have been able to adapt and pivot our resources to allow families to choose the best route for their students by providing options for in person or virtual learning. That being said, for my family, I am a firm believer that in person instruction is the best route for our children.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: I believe in our community and I’m looking forward to our future.
Traci Diane Westfall
Fiancee: Robert Archer
Children: Tanner Archer, 30, Jacey Archer, 26, Brady Archer, 21
Degrees: 1986 graduate of Maryville High School. 1990 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education - Elementary Education, Jr. High/Middle School, Physical Education K-9, Special Education K-12.
Current Job: Retired teacher of 29+ years in the special education classroom.
Other relatable boards or positions: School districts where I have taught: Eugene Field Elementary School as a kindergarten Graduate Assistant, Princeton R-V School District, Nodaway-Holt School District, Oak Grove R-VI School District, North Kansas City School District - Winnetonka High School, Savannah R-III School District and 25-plus years of coaching: softball, volleyball, basketball, boys and girls tennis.
Q: Why are you running for the Maryville Board of Education?
A: I have a personal interest in preserving the quality of the Maryville R-II School system. I am excited to offer my services and commitment to the Maryville R-II School District. It presents an opportunity to contribute to the amazing Maryville community. With children as the ultimate focus, I feel I can contribute toward the school board in a positive manner which can make an immediate impact.
Q: Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board?
A: Teaching for the past 29+ years in the classroom has given me the first hand experience to understand what the teachers and students are going through each day. Understanding the needs of students and teachers, while prioritizing the quality of education is important in promoting success in the classroom. I will represent the community, for the voters, in the best interest of the school district.
Q: What particular experiences or skills have prepared you to serve on the board?
A: The experience in the classroom is of utmost importance. I have walked in the same shoes as the teachers each day for 29+ years, and I have walked with and stood beside the students each day to understand what they need to succeed. Working with the community and maintaining great communication is a key to a successful school district. I understand that students need to be the priority. Our school district has done a great job of being student centered, and I will work to assure that continues daily.
Q: What do you see as the major issue(s) facing the Maryville R-II School District?
A: Every school district wants to show improvement and has the desire to be exceptional because this is what makes a school district great. Maintaining a strong relationship between the school district and stakeholders will allow Maryville R-II School District to face the various challenges and tackle them together. We need to continue being solution oriented and putting our children first. My commitment is toward each individual student in the school district, and what is best for them. The students’ educational and emotional well-being will always be my top priority.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: I will be a great advocate for the students and teachers. To create strong ties between the school board and all stakeholders. I will research important issues and bring an open-mind to all meetings. As a retired special education educator, I am accustomed to collaborating with others in developing solutions for unique challenges and I will continue to do so as a member of the Maryville R-II School Board. Good colleagues can work together to make the best out of all situations.