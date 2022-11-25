MARYVILLE, Mo. — During its Nov. 16 meeting, the Maryville R-II Board of Education revised its base bid for the Building Trades house, located at 710 Peaceful Way in Maryville.
After receiving no bids on the home originally priced at $360,000, the board approved dropping the base bid to $340,000.
According to board minutes, bids are due by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 and should be addressed to the Board of Education, 1501 S. Munn Ave., Maryville, MO 64468. Anyone bidding $340,000 or more may participate in an auction that immediately follows the opening. The bid will be awarded at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
The successful bidder will be required to make a down payment of 5 percent of purchase price due at the time the successful bidder is notified the bid is accepted by the board.
For more information, contact Superintendent Logan Lightfoot or Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham.
Other news
- The board approved 2023-2024 annual districtwide liability insurance premiums of $230,373 through CPSK Insurance Services Inc., of Harrisonville, Missouri. Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz’s report noted that the premium has increased significantly. “We have not had any significant claims; unfortunately, the property market is experiencing about a 20 percent increase in rates across the entire business,” he noted in his report. Last year’s premium totaled $222,996.
- Candidate filing for the April 2023 school board election begins on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.and ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Administration Building will stay open for candidate filing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
- Lightfoot noted that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recently relaxed requirements to obtain substitute teaching credentials with the hope of attracting a larger candidate pool of substitutes in the state. Now a person only needs either 36 hours of college credit, down from 60 hours, or to complete a 20-hour online course through DESE.
- Updating the board on the RootED program, Lightfoot’s report noted that Coordinator Becky Houtchens has already had engagement with parents of 1 in 3 students in the program and held 103 total 1-on-1 meetings with students to help develop postsecondary plans. He said nearly 90 percent of all students have a postsecondary plan.
- Klotz said the district’s food service program continues to deal with supply chain issues and product procurement, such as a lettuce shortage. He noted that difficulties in finding cafeteria workers persists in district cafeterias, but that Lunchtime Solutions is working to keep them staffed. With regard to food service, Klotz said the district received its third beef donation to the district by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association. “This generous donation is very much appreciated by the district and our students,” he said. “The opportunity to serve locally grown beef in our cafeterias is an excellent partnership.”
- The board set its next meeting for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 in the Administration Building.
Personnel
Resignations
- Connie McMichael, evening custodian at high school, effective Nov. 14
- Terry McMichael, evening custodian at high school, effective Nov. 15
- Sharon Strueby, personnel accountant at central office, effective June 30, 2023
- Christine Jennings, AEL teacher, effective Nov. 14
- Paul Snow, at-risk teacher at high school, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year; athletic trainer - fall/winter/spring/summer - effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year
Recommendations for Employment
- Arturo Velarde, AEL teacher effective Dec. 5
- Jesus Gonzalez Allones, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective Nov. 21
- Leslie Leasure, evening custodian at high school, effective Nov. 21
Extra Duty Assignments
- Jesus Gonzalez Allones, 2022-2023 girls soccer head coach
- Courtney Kennedy, 2022-2023 girls soccer assistant coach