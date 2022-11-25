Maryville High School building
MARYVILLE, Mo. — During its Nov. 16 meeting, the Maryville R-II Board of Education revised its base bid for the Building Trades house, located at 710 Peaceful Way in Maryville.

After receiving no bids on the home originally priced at $360,000, the board approved dropping the base bid to $340,000.

