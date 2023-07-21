West Nodaway School Building (copy)
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — During its July 12 regular meeting, the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education approved the purchase of a van to transport students to vo-tech classes.

The board approved a contract with Master’s Transportation of Belton, Missouri, to purchase a 10-passenger van for $72,540. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said that more local dealers would have taken eight months to deliver the van, which would have been too late for the upcoming school year when the district needs the van.

