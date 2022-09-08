Britain Queen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has died.

 JANE BARLOW/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.

