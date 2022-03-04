MARYVILLE, Mo. — Public Water Supply District No. 1 is seeking around half a million dollars to assist with a redundant water line to Conception Abbey and the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, representatives from the district told county officials last week.
The project will run another pipe across the Platte River to the abbey and the convent, and continue on to connect with the Stanberry water system, which is also supplied by PWSD No. 1 from a water source in Gentry County. The city of Stanberry will kick in $250,000 as part of an agreement made two years ago between Stanberry and PWSD No. 1. At that time, it would’ve been about a 50-50 split. But after a pandemic-induced spike to materials costs, the total price tag will likely be closer to $800,000-$900,000, said Brock Pfost, owner of White Cloud Engineering and Construction.
In a Feb. 24 meeting, PWSD No. 1 board President Norman Wilson and Pfost, who works closely with the water district and with other water systems throughout northwest Missouri, asked the Nodaway County Commission to consider allocating some of its federal American Rescue Plan dollars toward the project to help make up for the difference.
The funding would specifically be used to pay for the pipe for the project, which Pfost said will likely cost between $400,000 and $600,000 on its own. About four years ago, Pfost said he used PVC pipe for a project at $3.02 per foot. Now, it’s $12.07. The water district is also considering using a cheaper material — high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, that would be on the lower end of the range Pfost estimated.
Because the deal with Stanberry requires the water district to complete the project, it’s going to get underway, with or without Rescue Plan funds from the county, the district representatives said. But any contribution from the county’s end would offset the costs that would be passed along to the water district’s ratepayers. Earlier this month, the water district opted to raise rates about seven percent, Pfost said, due to a corresponding increase from the city of Maryville, where PWSD No. 1 gets about 95 percent of its water.
Part of the remaining five percent, though, comes from a source in Gentry County, where the water district sells some of it to the city of Stanberry.
But primarily, the redundant water line would benefit the abbey and the convent in Nodaway County, Wilson and Pfost said. Currently, there’s only one line that crosses the Platte River in that area, and if it were disrupted, the water district would have no way of getting the 30,000-40,000 gallons of water per day the two religious communities use.
It wouldn’t be the first time. Pfost said that the line was taken out during the flooding of 1993, and during the 7-10 days it took to restore service, water was trucked in on cleaned-out, stainless steel dairy trucks that picked up water from St. Joseph and brought it north.
Instead, the extra connection would give the water district some options on where water could come from for residents in multiple areas. Wilson said this redundant connection is just one of many PWSD No. 1 would eventually like to add in order to increase reliability across the entire service area in case of emergencies.
The commissioners said they would consider the proposal and discuss how much, if any, Rescue Plan funding they may have available for the project.