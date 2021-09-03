MARYVILLE, Mo. — With a host of new events and activities since the hiring of a new special events and marketing manager in the spring, Maryville Parks and Recreation has been putting a greater emphasis on “recreation.”
Bailey Fergison started in the new position in April, and immediately started adding new ways for families to get involved with the parks.
One focus has been on smaller activities tailored to groups in the dozens, like line dancing, a father/son competition or a wind chime workshop — where families painted wooden wind chimes — which in July was filled to capacity with 24 participants.
A recurring new event, Paint and Sip, offers a chance for small groups — about a dozen attended the one on July 15 — to relax, paint and sip on wine. The next one is set for Sept. 22 at Backyard Vine and Wine.
And more than 30 attended the mother/daughter Paint and Plant at the Maryville Community Center.
“They were all excited that we had a mom and daughter event since we, historically, have had a father-daughter,” Fergison said at last week’s MPR board meeting. “So we’re going to try and do some more events similar to that.”
At last week’s MPR board meeting, board members praised Fergison’s expansion of different types of programs.
“I’m glad to see the diversity of programs that you’re doing because we always do a pretty good job on sports, but … at times it seemed like we were missing out on (other kinds of activities),” said board president Jeff Ferguson.
Next up is the Back to School Band Bash, to be held Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Donaldson Westside Park — an “air rock” competition featuring bands showing off their best air guitar and lip synching skills.
Other MPR notes
- Board member Shannon Pruitt submitted her resignation because she is moving out of the area, creating a second vacant slot on the board. Interested applicants should visit Maryvilleparks.org/board to fill out an application. Applicants need to have lived within city limits for one year.
- The Pawsatlapoola fundraiser last month also featured a raffle that raised $115 to go toward a potential future dog park, Fergison said.
- Michael Lykins has been hired as recreation supervisor, replacing Monica Ottman, who moved to South Carolina. Lykins is a 2008 Northwest Missouri State University graduate, has worked in municipal parks and recreation in Bethany and Albany for more than six years, and prior to that worked at the Missouri Department of Conservation for six years. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said his agency had a pool of 10 extremely qualified candidates to choose from during the hiring process.
- All youth soccer games will be played at the MPR fields at Donaldson Westside Park this season.
- The community center’s Labor Day hours will be from 5 a.m. to noon.
- The aquatic center’s July attendance of 7,297 was up 44 percent over last year. The pool was open for most of July last year, but closed for the final week due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.
- An air conditioning unit at the community center has been repaired, but the contractor suggested the system is in need of replacement before next summer. Next year’s budget will likely include a capital outlay for a new HVAC system.
- With school back in session, daily usage of the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play has dipped significantly, but the park will remain active until mid-to-late September, Stubblefield said, depending on the weather.