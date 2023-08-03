This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Punkin Show was briefly halted due to a thunderstorm Saturday morning just after the announcement of Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show.
The parade was canceled, but events continued several hours after the storm passed. Parade Grand Marshals Dorothy (Peters) Culp and Marian (John) Everhart have been invited to ride in the Graham Street Fair Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
According to information from Punkin Show organizers, the horseshoe tournament will continue Saturday, Aug. 12, since it was rained out.
Results for contests that were held are below. Car, Truck and Tractor Show results are in the associated photo gallery.