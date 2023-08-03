8-3-23 Punkin Show
A storm interrupted the Skidmore Punkin Show last weekend, but the show went on afterward.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Punkin Show was briefly halted due to a thunderstorm Saturday morning just after the announcement of Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show.

The parade was canceled, but events continued several hours after the storm passed. Parade Grand Marshals Dorothy (Peters) Culp and Marian (John) Everhart have been invited to ride in the Graham Street Fair Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

8-3-23 Punkin Show Smoke-off winner

Chris Morrow, right, won first place for his ribs in the Skidmore Punkin Show Smoke-off. His wife, Meagan Morrow, is shown with him at left.
