MARYVILLE, Mo. — The longtime director of Maryville Public Works, C.E. Goodall, has resigned, the city announced Monday.
Goodall had been with the city for more than a decade, leading a department that oversees everything from road, water and sewer systems and their maintenance, to Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.
Goodall’s last day was July 9.
“Director Goodall served the Maryville community for over ten years and will be missed,” said City Manager Greg McDanel in a statement. “We wish him the best on his future endeavors.”
The city has opened applications for the position on its website, listed on Maryville.org under the “How Do I …” tab.