MARYVILLE, Mo. — At its February meeting, the Board of Directors of Public Water Supply District No. 1 voted to increase water rates 7 percent.
According to a press release from the agency, the new rate will impact water used after March 20. The minimum bill of $30 per month, which includes up to 1,000 gallons of usage, is not impacted by the rate change.
A customer using 5,000 gallons of water per month would see their bill increase from $90.08 to $94.28.
In its press release, the district’s board said it “makes every effort to keep rates as low as possible.” The board last raised rates 30 months ago in order to provide new metering and a customer portal system. The last district increase for water costs was Nov. 1, 2013, the agency said.
The 7 percent rate increase that will go into effect this month is to cover the cost of the 9.9 percent increase imposed by the city of Maryville on the district’s purchases that was enacted at the start of the year.
The increase was connected to regular upkeep costs on the city’s part, which also raised rates for its own residential customers, and is not related to a possible new water treatment plant. City officials and officials from PWSD No. 1 continue to discuss a possible partnership on such a project, which would likely mean further increases down the line.
“The District Board thanks its customers for understanding the need for this unpleasant rate increase, and pledges to work diligently to keep rates moderate and service high,” the press release stated.