When the Nodaway County Senior Center was notified its bid for services with the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging was rejected in July 2017 for the first time in about 30 years, the center’s board members were incredulous.
David Smith, president of the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate at the time, showed up to a September board meeting with IRS Form 990s for the area agency, saying that the organization’s overhead had increased more than $70,000 in two years. This, he told the board, showed that the agency would rather back policies that supported the agency instead of the seniors it was supposed to serve.
Bob Bohlken, a member of the board at the time, demanded to know why local legislators had failed to respond to what he called “two basic questions: why was our bid denied, and what has happened to the money that would have gone to Nodaway County?”
He said he contacted the state auditor’s office to look into the area agency’s activities.
Smith said he talked to other board presidents of partners of the area agency in northwest Missouri about pushing for that state audit, but said they were too afraid of retribution to want to move forward with it.
“They’ve seen what happened to us,” Smith said at that Sept. 20, 2017 board meeting.
Though board members would shuffle off and on the board over the next 3½ years, those reactions, and the public rhetoric from Administrator Amie Firavich, never wavered from a seemingly consistent strategy: blame the area agency.
In public, Firavich echoed the board members’ sentiments, saying she couldn’t understand why the agency had denied the center’s bid in the first place.
“There is nothing cut and dry in this situation,” Firavich told The Forum a year later in September 2018. “It’s a big guessing game. And it’s kind of left us running in circles to try and figure out how to get back in (the area agency’s) good graces.”
Except, board members and Firavich had been well aware of the whistleblower complaint since at least March 2017, when Rebecca Flaherty, then the area agency’s CEO, sent the board the startling findings of the agency’s audit and investigation that she said showed cash donations, including those for the federally funded meal programs, could not be accurately tracked.
The remedy the area agency prescribed was for the senior center to overhaul internal financial controls, and to engage a CPA or attorney to help conduct an audit of their finances — including to provide as full an accounting as possible of where every dollar that came into the center had gone.
Finally, on June 27, after an extension to the 60 days allotted for the senior center to respond to the findings with how it would change its practices, the area agency’s board had had enough, and told the senior center that they would not be contracting with the center until it had improved internal controls.
Out in public, however, senior center officials continued not to discuss the agency’s concerns. When Firavich asked for funding from the Maryville City Council in September 2018, for example, she maintained that she didn’t know why the center’s bid had been rejected, and continued to link the rejection of two other bids, by centers in Cameron and St. Joseph, with the rejection of Nodaway County’s.
According to correspondence obtained by The Forum in October 2018, the 2017 bid from the Cameron senior center was denied when Flaherty said the center’s bid was too high and needed to be lower to conform to state regulations for how much overhead could be charged on the price of each meal. The Cameron center’s administrator refused, and despite a warning from Flaherty that the bid was likely to be rejected, he submitted the bid anyway.
It was rejected and the senior center closed shortly after losing its funding.
The St. Joseph bid was even simpler to explain: another center had outbid them for the same service.
Neither had the same kinds of serious concerns about internal controls as the center Firavich was running.
In an interview with The Forum in 2018, then-board members said they weren’t sure what the area agency had wanted them to do, even after several letters from March through the end of June that went back and forth with specific benchmarks that the agency laid out as requirements for retaining a contract.
Nonetheless, board members said they were working on improving their practices, and were optimistic about the next bid cycle in 2020.
“They’d have to come up with a really good excuse not to go with us,” Firavich said then.
But two years later, the center faced similar issues, and appeared to once again attempt to shift blame to the area agency.
When first reached by The Forum regarding Young at Heart’s concerns about the senior center’s debit card, board vice president Joe Baumli said the senior center has done everything it’s been asked to do.
“We have jumped through every hoop that they have put out — every single one,” he said. “We created … new worksheets, we created a new manual, we created everything that they’ve asked for, and then … they don’t even look. They don’t care.”
Then Baumli said that perhaps strong community support in the form of donations for the senior center is one reason why the area agency, now known as Young at Heart Resources, has not awarded it any contracts since 2017.
“They see us getting along without their monies,” Baumli said. “They know that we have reserves. They know that we have people involved in the community that are very generous, philanthropic and will help the center out. And, therefore, they’re weeding out those that they think can sustain themselves.
“And they’re not open, they’re not forthright with what their issues are — all they’re doing is creating paperwork to justify their actions.”
Baumli also pointed out, as his predecessors had three years earlier, that centers in Cameron and St. Joseph had their bids rejected in 2017 too.
During a later meeting, Baumli offered a third explanation: “the real story” of why Young at Heart did not want to contract with the senior center was because of animosity between Flaherty and Firavich, a claim also made back in 2017 by then-board president Smith.
“They’re after (Firavich),” Baumli said, adding that he thought Firavich and Flaherty were “like oil and water.”
Baumli said when he came onto the board, he kept a close eye on the finances and asked a lot of questions.
“I wanted to see about all this negative speculation,” Baumli said. “I could find nothing. And I diligently watched and searched. There was accountability for everything, and everything was taken care of. The problem here is animosity from the former … CEO and Amie, and I think with her influence, it permeated the board. And even with her gone, that animosity still lingers. The stench is still there.”
Baumli said he searched by looking at financial statements and tracking donations, but did not provide any more specifics on his findings. No third-party audit has been performed, as requested by the area agency in 2017. Current board president Carolyn Franks said that was because it was considered prohibitively expensive.
Firavich, too, pointed the finger at the area agency, suggesting that Young at Heart was not spending its money appropriately because it had two locations: one in Albany and one in Cameron. She said money spent on one of those facilities could have been spent instead on direct programs for seniors — though she admitted that her center would not be one such beneficiary since it is still not in compliance with state regulations required by Young at Heart.
“Well, I mean, it could be if they ever decided to give us our funding back, instead of giving us 50,000, they might give us 60,000 — if they didn’t spend money on all the overhead,” she said.
Over several conversations with The Forum, Firavich said she was reluctant to bring up the topic of the senior center’s lack of funding, for fear of worsening the relationship with Young at Heart and worsening the center’s chances of someday regaining funding. She said she did not think taxpayers would benefit from knowing why their money isn’t being spent on local seniors.
“But who’s it going to be beneficial to?” Firavich said. “It’s not going to be beneficial to the senior center. I mean, the taxpayers right now — are they complaining about it?”