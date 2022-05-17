AUBURN, Neb. — The states of Missouri and Nebraska, along with Nemaha and Richardson counties in Nebraska and Atchison County in Missouri, plan to cooperate with Cooper Nuclear Station in a one-day exercise on Tuesday, May 24.
According to a news release, during the exercise, emergency facilities will be activated in those locations. The activities of the state, county and local units of government will be observed and evaluated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Cooper Nuclear Station’s onsite performance will be observed and evaluated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A public meeting will be held to discuss the evaluation results of the graded exercise at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Cooper Emergency Operations Facility, 902 Central Avenue in Auburn, Nebraska.
According to a news release, members of the public and the media are invited to attend this meeting.
Representatives from the FEMA Region 7 office, located in Kansas City, will chair the meeting and discuss offsite activities. A representative from the NRC’s Region IV office, located in Arlington, Texas, will discuss the onsite activities.
The exercise is a biennial requirement to determine the adequacy of the radiological emergency preparedness and response plans.
The primary focus is on the ability of the states of Missouri and Nebraska, the utility and the participating counties to protect the health and safety of the public living in the vicinity of the Cooper Nuclear Station. A press release stated the evaluated exercise provides reasonable assurance that the appropriate protective measures can be taken in the event of a radiological emergency.
FEMA is responsible for evaluating offsite plans and exercises for states and counties through the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program. The NRC is the federal agency responsible for evaluating onsite emergency plans and exercises for nuclear power plants.