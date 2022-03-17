MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several local organizations have partnered to host a public forum to discuss broadband access in northwest Missouri.
Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, University of Missouri Extension and Nodaway County Economic Development plan to host a forum scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Nodaway County Administration Center, located at 403 N. Market St.
According to a news release, the groups hope to utilize the Digitally Connected Community program through the University of Missouri as a guide and bring affordable, reliable high-speed internet to the community while encouraging the use of internet-based applications.
“This work will help transform the community’s health, education, agriculture and economic opportunities,” the release noted.
The meeting is open to all interested people from Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties and is to include a general presentation and specific information regarding manufacturing with the goal of forming a coalition of public and private resources to tailor a proposal to address the five-county region’s broadband access and use needs, according to a release.
Other meetings scheduled throughout northwest Missouri include the following:
- 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Worth County School Library located at 510 E. Avenue in Grant City, Missouri, with an emphasis on entrepreneurship
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at T.J. Hall Community Center located at 104 S. Main St. in Oregon, Missouri, with an emphasis on e-learning
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center located at 1109 S. Birch St. in Albany, Missouri, with an emphasis on telehealth
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Velma Houts Building located at 201 E. U.S. Highway 136 in Rock Port, Missouri, with an emphasis on precision agriculture
For more information about MU’s program, visit mobroadband.org/digitally-connected-community-guide. For more information on regional broadband planning efforts, please contact Kim Mildward, Economic Development Planner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments at kim@nwmorcog.org or 660-582-5121, Ext. 2.