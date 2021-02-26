Local schools strongly against Senate Bill 55
Andrews opposed, Hegeman on the fence
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Superintendents across the county have come out strongly against a sweeping education bill in the Missouri Senate that they say would divert funding from local public schools in favor of charter schools and private virtual education providers, among several other provisions that could drastically affect local school districts.
Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, has been a target of worry for administrators and school boards across the state since it was introduced as a combination of several issues that they say have long threatened funding and support for local school districts.
The bill is still being debated on the Senate floor this week, and so its effects could change, but broadly, local superintendents have been most vocal about three major provisions in the bill which: create a tax-free education scholarship account, expand charter school eligibility and expand the ability for students to be enrolled in virtual learning programs.
“One of the things that we’re seeing, especially at the legislative level, is last spring, teachers were really the heroes — everybody was happy with the great things they were doing to help kids learn at home,” said Jefferson C-123 Superintendent Tim Jermain at the district’s January school board meeting. “Now, the tide’s kind of turning against education again. There’s frustration out there from parents that their district is not in session face-to-face, so they want to take their kids to a district that is in session.
“So they’re pushing the voucher programs, education savings accounts. What that means … is public education is really coming under attack early in this legislative session.”
Education scholarship account
The proposed legislation would create a fully tax-deductible scholarship account that could be used to pay for educational expenses, most notably for parents to pay tuition costs for their child to attend a different school than the one in their district — including private or charter schools.
Parents would pay into the scholarship account, which would be administered by a non-profit organization. That organization would receive up to 10 percent of the funds, and award the rest of the funding as scholarships to the parents’ desired school.
But that could mean fewer students at any given local public school, and less state funding for the districts that lose students.
O’Laughlin’s bill proposes a $100 million total cap on the scholarship account, which would mean up to that amount in lost state revenue. Late Tuesday, an amendment offered by State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, was approved and added to the bill that would tie the cap to how much funding the state has provided to for schools and school transportation.
Charter school expansion
The bill would also allow charter schools to operate in much more of the state, expanding their ability to operate into the state’s four charter counties — in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas — and into cities with populations of more than 30,000.
While that wouldn’t apply to Nodaway County, it nonetheless worries Nodaway County school administrators who think that a finite amount of funding could be split further to support additional charter schools in other parts of the state.
Virtual learning
Currently, Missouri students can be enrolled in online K-12 courses through a process controlled by their local school district.
If parents want their child to take an online course in place of one offered at the school district, or one that is not available at the school district, the parents contact the school and the school determines whether the request is in the “best educational interest” of the student. If it is, then the district enrolls the student through the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program (MOCAP), which serves as a clearinghouse for connecting districts with approved vendors that teach the appropriate courses.
Through MOCAP, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the State Board of Education oversee administration and ensure compliance with Missouri learning standards.
The proposed bill, however, would allow parents to engage with vendors directly, and they would not require permission from a school district to move their child into full-time online classes.
For full-time virtual learning students, state money would be reallocated to the online vendor. Vendors would also have the right to remove students from their program and send them back to their home district, leading opponents of the bill to suggest that vendors would kick out underperforming students or those with lower state allocations, and only retain those who make the program look more successful.
“Senate Bill 55 will change public education forever as it will divert funds towards charter, home schooling and private schools,” said Johnnie Silkett, South Nodaway R-IV superintendent, in an email to The Forum. “… Out of all this small rural schools will see a loss in funds. Most rural schools rely on the state for approximately 40% to over 50% of their funding while much of the urban and suburban (districts) receive a much smaller percent of state monies. I believe that our local representatives and state senators are aware and are trying to do their best to stop or curb these bills.”
Local legislator support
Nodaway County’s two state legislators are somewhat split on the measure, with Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, telling The Forum that he is staunchly opposed.
A spokesman for Hegeman, though, said Hegeman is not so much opposed to the specific provisions of the bill, but instead against the scale, leaving the door open for a “yes” vote down the line.
“I believe we, as Missouri citizens, have a moral obligation to provide a good & basic education to ALL of our youth … from the richest to the poorest … to the most costly to educate and the least costly to educate,” Andrews said in an email to The Forum. “Any attempt to chip away at the financial infrastructure of public education WILL have a negative effect on our ability to provide each young Missourian equal access to a solid education.”
Specifically, Andrews pointed to the tax credit program’s potential cost of $100 million in the first year, “when we are ALREADY underfunding K-12 transportation by $200 million,” and the loss of local control through the virtual learning changes as reasons he is particularly against the measure.
“Now, I am not against virtual learning and believe we need to (and will) see more of it,” Andrews said. “However, it must stay within the confines of the local district for guidance, direction, and accountability. The local district must maintain the ability of oversight, which is taken away with SB 55 and put in the hands of online providers.”
Hegeman has been less clear about his intentions on the bill.
“I did email his office about that and I finally got a response, but he didn’t take a stance on it,” said Katrina McIntyre, vice president of the Northeast Nodaway R-V school board, at a meeting last week. “… Usually if they’re on your side, they’ll tell you.”
Drew Dampf, a legislative staffer in Hegeman’s office, responded to The Forum’s inquiry about SB 55 on Monday. He said Hegeman’s chief concerns are over the cap amount on the education scholarship account, and another provision that establishes a recall election procedure for school board members. But if those issues are addressed, Hegeman may consider voting for the measure.
By Wednesday, an amendment offered by Hegeman to adjust the cap was added to the bill, and the recall election procedure had been removed.
However, Dampf seemed to dismiss some concerns from local school officials that the legislation could result in a significant funding loss for their districts.
“The bill … and I admittedly haven’t read (the) entire bill, every line of the bill, but at least from the general larger concepts and most things I’ve seen, it doesn’t sound like it deals with local money at all, it’s just state money,” Dampf told The Forum over the phone Monday.
He said Hegeman has heard from constituents on both sides of the measure.
“Bills like this in the Senate have a tendency to change fairly dramatically between the time they start getting debated on the floor through the time there’s actually a vote,” Dampf said. “That’s just the nature of the process in the Senate and how it works. And so, he hasn’t taken a firm position on it because quite frankly he doesn’t know what the end result of the bill’s going to be yet. So it really just depends on what amendments get added, what things get taken out.
“If they had to vote up or down on the version that was voted out of committee and put on the Senate calendar, he’d probably vote against it. But, you know, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he would vote against the final version of it, because like I said, those things can change fairly significantly.”