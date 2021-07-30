MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville recently announced the addition of Suzanne Martell, PMHNP.
According to a news release, Martell began her nursing career in northwest Missouri in 2006 at Northwest Medical Center (now Mosaic Medical Center - Albany) serving as a charge nurse for medical/surgical services until 2014. She also started as a charge nurse on the mental health unit at the now Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville in 2006 and continued in that role until joining the Behavioral Health Clinic as a psychiatric provider in June.
“I originally chose nursing because I like to help people, and that has also drawn me to psychiatric advanced practice nursing,” Martell said.
Martell received her associate degree in Nursing in 1988 from Cumberland County College, New Jersey, and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 2016 from Chamberlain College of Nursing, St. Louis. She received her master’s degree in Nursing, Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, from Saint Louis University in 2020. She is board certified with the American Nurses Association in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing.
“I like (Mosaic’s) commitment to community and providing the best care to every patient,” Martell said in the release.
Martell plans to provide adult psychiatric evaluations to assess, diagnose and determine appropriate treatment interventions for patients with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, mood disorders, ADHD and PTSD.
She is now accepting new patients at Mosaic Specialty Care - East’s Behavioral Health Clinic, 114 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville. To schedule an appointment, call 660-562-4305.