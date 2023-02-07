1-26-23 PROGRESS Mental Health board 2.jpg
Officials from Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties met at Northwest Missouri State University in July 2022 to sign intercounty agreements to officially create the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. Members of the 4th Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice line the wall behind officials from Holt, Worth and Gentry counties.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 2022, four counties in northwest Missouri became the first rural counties in the state to start a mental health cooperative board, designed to address collective needs as they continue at crisis levels.

The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees, formed among Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties, met for the first time in November at the Nodaway County Courthouse.


Inaugural members of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees met for the first time at the Nodaway County Courthouse in November 2022.

Robert Rice, associate circuit judge for the 4th Circuit Court, has shepherded the process of creating the cooperative mental health board since spearheading the 4th Circuit's Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice in 2020.

Representatives from several health agencies, schools and the justice system across northwest Missouri attended a meeting in October 2021 during which they testified to the dire need for more access to mental health care resources.

The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees elected its first officers in November. From left to right: Angela Brook, chair; Judy Hood, vice chair; Sarah Marsh, secretary; and Julia Schmitz, treasurer.
