MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Presbyterian Church of Maryville is welcoming Adam Zrust as the church’s new music director and his wife Kate as accompanist.
Adam Zrust is the Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education and Director of Choral Activities at Northwest Missouri State University. Kate Zrust is also a professional musician and vocalist. The couple has twin sons, Samuel and Benjamin.
As director of the university’s Tower Choir, Adam Zrust plans to host a retreat at the First Presbyterian Church later in August for the students. Following the retreat, the Tower Choir will sing during the worship services at First Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The church is inviting the public to come and worship with the Tower Choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Maryville on that Sunday morning.