8-17-23 Zrust family

Adam and Kate Zrust hold their twin sons Samuel and Benjamin. The Zrusts will perform as the church’s new music director and accompanist.

 SUBMITTED BY FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Presbyterian Church of Maryville is welcoming Adam Zrust as the church’s new music director and his wife Kate as accompanist.

Adam Zrust is the Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education and Director of Choral Activities at Northwest Missouri State University. Kate Zrust is also a professional musician and vocalist. The couple has twin sons, Samuel and Benjamin.

