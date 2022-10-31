MARYVILLE, Mo. — Detectives with the Maryville Police Department were investigating an incident Monday morning at the Finish Line convenience store on North Main Street
According to the clerk who was in the open store at the time, a man threw a brick against the large picture window, then proceeded to damage the unlocked entrance door at around 6 a.m. this morning.
“He didn’t get no money,” she said. “He was smashing the glass though. … I was scared to death.”
Armed with “a big brick,” the clerk said he did smash up the front door.
According to Detective Ryan Glidden, the man wore a hoodie sweatshirt and a face mask. He noted that the department was working with the store owner to review video footage.
He told The Forum that they have no idea on motive at this time, but that the business was unlocked and open.
“Most people don’t break the windows out of open businesses,” he said.
He said the department had two officers at the scene within minutes, but that the person involved “picked up his brick and left.”
Sgt. John Vaught told Glidden that he found the brick about 1.5 blocks west of the store at the intersection of two alleys.
Anyone with information about the incident, may contact the Maryville Police Department at 660-562-3209.