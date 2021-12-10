MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than six years after a newly minted group first outlined its vision for a small corner of downtown Maryville, the little oasis of green and respite that is the Downtown Pocket Park became reality.
The Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the opening of the park located on the corner of Third and Main streets.
“It’s going to continue to be a great partnership for our community;” said MDIO President Stephanie Campbell. “I’m very excited to see what goes on here.”
As far back as 2015, when MDIO first formed, the group’s first major project was to build the Pocket Park, designed to give downtown Maryville a unique feel and provide a place for community members and visitors to sit, enjoy the outdoors, take in a performance or eat a meal.
Six years later, the more than $200,000 project — funded mostly by private donations — has come to fruition, featuring uniquely local attractions.
The two most striking features of the park are a historic fountain and shelter.
The 4,500-pound granite fountain was originally donated to the city of Maryville in 1911 by the National Humane Alliance on behalf of its founder, Hermon Lee Ensign. Originally centered in the intersection at Fourth and Market streets, the fountain served as a watering fountain for horses, dogs and cats.
Eventually, as automobiles became more prevalent, the fountain became a hazard in the roadway, and was moved to Northwest Missouri State University, where it stayed until 2019, when the fountain was taken out of storage and installed at the park.
On the west side of the park sits a shelter house with a historic past of its own. The shelter, put up with the help of Northwest Technical School students in the building trades class, utilizes the original façade of the one-room, Happy Hollow schoolhouse that had been in Pickering, but came into the possession of the city of Maryville. Now, the shelter at the Pocket Park can serve as a venue for events, performances or just a place to get out of the sun after a walk around downtown.
Still to come as part of the park is the wall on its south side. The plan laid out in 2019 shows a mural that will spell out "Mar ville," encouraging visitors to the park to take photos of themselves with hands outstretched to make the “Y” needed to complete the city’s name.
Earlier this year, Maryville city officials included $60,000 to complete the mural in the city’s budget for this year to be paid for through federal American Rescue Plan funds.