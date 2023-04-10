MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will be getting new playground equipment this summer, the Thomson family announced Monday.

During Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, Doug Thomson, on behalf of his sister, Jennifer Strueby, and with his wife, Annie, showed off the plans for $125,000 in new additions to the park that his and Jennifer’s parents, Dick and Kay Thomson, donated to the city in 2021.

council splash pad 4-10-23 3

A spinner like this one will be one of about $125,000 in new additions to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play.
