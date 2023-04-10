This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will be getting new playground equipment this summer, the Thomson family announced Monday.
During Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, Doug Thomson, on behalf of his sister, Jennifer Strueby, and with his wife, Annie, showed off the plans for $125,000 in new additions to the park that his and Jennifer’s parents, Dick and Kay Thomson, donated to the city in 2021.
The new amenities will include slides, swings, spinners and tables, all to be installed next to the existing splash pad. The new equipment will come with new artificial turf underneath and playground-friendly wood chips.
“We’re very happy to do this, and it’s a great thing,” Thomson said. “We’re happy with what mom and dad are doing; we’re very proud of them for doing this.”
Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield estimated that installation of the new equipment will likely take around 10 weeks and so should be ready for use sometime in June.
The parks department, city officials and the Thomson family have been discussing the playground additions for several months now to further build out the park that has proven to be the most popular summertime destination for kids across the area since it opened two years ago.
In 2019, Dick and Kay Thomson, longtime Maryville residents, were looking for a way to give back to the community they’d moved to in 1966 and still held dear.
“They had a Volkswagen, a little dog and me,” Doug Thomson said Monday. “And nothing else. And they left here very successful, and they believe that it’s all because of Maryville.”
Dick Thomson passed away shortly after the park opened in 2021.
Since the park opened in May of that year, the splash pad averages hundreds of kids per day, MPR has said.
Alongside the new amenities announced on Monday, when the park opens this year it will also have several other notable new additions, including a shelter, picnic tables, a restroom facility, shade structures, benches and trash containers. Those additions were funded through a combination of donations from the Maryville Host Lions, Pride Lions and Rotary clubs and a $91,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
Other City Council news
Council members Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams were sworn in to fresh three-year terms on the council after both ran unopposed in last week’s election. Council officers remained the same with Tye Parsons as mayor and Dannen Merrill as mayor pro tem. Though elected annually, mayors traditionally serve for two years and then the mayor pro tem is elected mayor the next time around.