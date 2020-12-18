BARNARD, Mo. — The Platte Valley football team will gain some new Mustang friends for the 2021 football season, as three local boards of education approved a three-way football co-op Wednesday night.
At three separate meetings across Nodaway County, all 21 board members of South Nodaway R-IV, Jefferson C-123 and North Nodaway R-VI school districts approved a three-way co-op for high school and junior high school football.
Administrators from the schools began conversing about options after the West Nodaway R-I Board of Education made it apparent they were moving into a full co-op with Nodaway-Holt R-VII. That move left North Nodaway without a partner in football and made it impossible for the school to create a team of its own.
North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum on Thursday that after a survey of students by athletic director Cody Jenkins, only seven high school and seven junior high students were certain they wanted to play football.
“It is a little sad when you get to the point where you feel like you can’t field your own teams,” Turpin said. “I think that that’s a natural feeling, but I think people understood. What I praise our board about is they didn’t want to deprive our kids that opportunity.”
The district had recently surveyed students and community members about their thoughts on how to move forward with possible co-ops.
With 102 responses, 59.6 percent of community members, 87 percent of sixth through eighth graders and 86 percent of freshmen through seniors agreed that the district should co-op with another school rather than risk not offering a sport.
“I believe it’s important to get the pulse of the kids and the community because they’re directly affected,” Turpin said. “That’s important to me.”
With a 7-0 vote, the board approved the football co-op with Platte Valley on Wednesday night.
“I think they were excited to hear that Platte Valley wants us and needs us as much as we may need them,” Turpin said of the board members. “I think that’s a good sign to a good cooperative effort and agreement.”
Turpin said that South Nodaway and Jefferson are open and willing to possibly playing a couple of games in Hopkins next year. In the previous co-op agreement with West Nodaway, the Mustangs also only hosted a couple of games per season.
“You don’t realize what great opportunities in blazing new trails can come forth from a bad experience or a decision that you thought maybe wasn’t a good decision at the time,” he said.
The districts still have a lot of discussion ahead of them about transportation, scheduling and staffing for the team, but looking at other Platte Valley sports as examples, Turpin believes that in the short life of the co-op, the two schools have worked to have representatives from each school on the coaching staffs.
“I feel comfortable that we have some coaches at North Nodaway who can be great advocates for our kids but also serve as quality members of a coaching staff,” he said. “We will go in playing as Platte Valley. We realize it’s not right for us to go and change what they’ve been doing for all of their sports, for us coming on for one sport.”
As the host school, South Nodaway will fill out all the MSHSAA paperwork and details for the state.
“We had been looking for a co-op partner for football for years,” said Johnnie Silkett, South Nodaway superintendent. “We’re excited. It’s all good.”
He noted that neither Jefferson nor South Nodaway have a large number of potential players coming up in the lower grades, so the Mustangs are welcome.
There will be some details to work through with regard to transportation, and personnel, but he is looking forward to the additional players.
According to the MSHSAA website the maximum combined enrollment allowed between schools for 8-man football is 150 students.
Silkett said South Nodaway has about 41 and Jefferson somewhere around 30 in their high schools. He believed North Nodaway has around 50 high school students.
“Jefferson and us are tiny,” he told The Forum on Wednesday. “We’re a long way from that. This is easy.”
Tim Jermain Jefferson C-123 superintendent concurred with Silkett’s view of the future for their school districts.
“We said five years ago for the long-term feasibility of our program we really needed a third school because you know junior high was going to be a pretty big challenge,” he said.
Jermain told The Forum on Thursday night that the sixth grade only has six students in it, three girls and three boys.
“While our numbers are good right now, we know three years from now, our numbers aren’t going to be the same,” he said. “I think for the long-term viability of our program it’s a step in the right direction.”
“Even a few years back at the start of the co-op I told our board you know if we were the ones left out in the cold, so to speak or didn’t have an opportunity for our kids, I’d hope that our neighbors would help us out,” Jermain said. “We’ve kind of taken that philosophy that someday we might be the ones asking for help and we certainly don’t want to shut the door.”