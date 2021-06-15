MARYVILLE, Mo. — Phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is slated to be underway by August, once the city’s adjusted plan is approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The new plan, officially approved by the Maryville City Council on Monday, calls for construction to begin by Aug. 15, with phase one to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023. Once MoDOT gives its stamp of approval, the project can be rebid for a 30-day period.
The change in plan, which split the transformational highway overhaul into two parts, had to be approved by both MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to retain the $10.48 million BUILD grant awarded for the project. The city has been working with the agencies since late April on the changes. On Friday, federal officials finally gave their OK, and City Manager Greg McDanel said that he expects MoDOT to approve the plan by midweek.
Monday’s addendum also included an increase of about $1.2 million in local funding obligations, but McDanel said the number is a “placeholder” that includes contingency funds and other costs that will not make it into the final price tag.
In April, city officials decided to break the project into two parts after bids came in significantly over budget due to costs inflated by the effects of the pandemic. Phase one will run from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection with State Route V. Phase two will encompass the remaining portion of the project from the State Route V intersection south to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
Phase one will use the existing funds that were originally intended to pay for the entire project, including the BUILD grant awarded in 2018.
McDanel said the city is still pursuing multiple grants to fund the estimated $3-4 million to build phase two, which he said the city intends to begin while phase one is still underway.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved the following appointments the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees:
- Jim Rash, to fill the vacancy left by Lewis Rice, with a term expiring in 2022
- Bill Richardson, to fill the vacancy left by Richard Fulton, with a term expiring in 2022
- Paula Cobb, to fill the vacancy left by Giuli Coniglio, with a term expiring in 2024
- Marilyn Rhea, to fill the vacancy to be left by Keely Cline at the end of June, with a term expiring in 2024
- Jenny Rytting, to remain on the board for another three-year term expiring in 2024
- The council approved the reappointment of Ashlee Hendrix to the Maryville Public Arts Advisory Committee for another three-year term.
- Council members voted to participate in the statewide Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which the city has done since 2005. Qualifying school items purchased beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 will not be charged state or city sales taxes. The exemption is limited to clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $50, computer software up to $350, personal computers up to $1,500, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500, and graphing calculators up to $150. More information is available from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
- City officials held a kickoff meeting with NewGen Strategies and Solutions on June 3 to start the process of conducting a comprehensive water and sewer rate study. Staff will continue working with NewGen over the next several weeks, and then the study will be completed in 10-12 weeks.
- McDanel said the city is set to receive more than $2.3 million in reimbursements through the American Rescue Plan Act, up from the $2.1 million that was estimated last month. He said the federal government continues to release more guidance on what is eligible, and the city will apply to receive the funding as soon as a process is in place from the state.
- The Maryville Tourism Committee will receive a $5,000 grant from the Marketing Platform Development program from the state’s Division of Tourism for professional tourism photos to be used for future marketing and on the web.
- The city’s July Fourth celebration is set for July 3 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, with fireworks to start at dusk. The display will be the largest in the city’s history, with $25,000 of fireworks purchased from Premier Pyrotechnics — an increase of about $10,000 over previous years.